PHUKET XTRA - January 6 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket schools ordered to close |:| Phuket flights take a hit amid Covid concerns |:| Thailand buys 35mn more vaccine shots |:| Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one for child porn |:| 365 new Covid cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 6 January 2021, 05:07PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Lockdowns and closures only work if everyone follows the rules. The local food delivery clowns are a...(Read More)
Tried using the Thai Chana app but it seems you need an internet connection. So why bother? ...(Read More)
UK arrivals is far better than the scaremongering No Brits article of the other day....(Read More)
LALALA, you are probability wise right when it comes to Phuket/Thailand. So far keep fingers crossed...(Read More)
If 'Phuket' installs speed camera registration systems in just the underpasses only, Phuket ...(Read More)
.... Well, today we are back to normal. Lucky us that the thai driving habits are not 'pandemic...(Read More)
Was address of the 4 Korean not registered with Phuket Immigration? No 90 day reports? Were there re...(Read More)
Back to Thalang Hospital? 'Under care' over there? Medical staff there now confronted with ...(Read More)
Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)
More people die in a week on Thai roads that ALL deaths in country from the pandemic since it starte...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.