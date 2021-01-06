BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools closed! Thailand buys 35mn more Covid vaccine shots? || January 6

PHUKET XTRA - January 6 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket schools ordered to close |:| Phuket flights take a hit amid Covid concerns |:| Thailand buys 35mn more vaccine shots |:| Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one for child porn |:| 365 new Covid cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 6 January 2021, 05:07PM

Phuket community
Phuket schools ordered closed

Lockdowns and closures only work if everyone follows the rules. The local food delivery clowns are a...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Tried using the Thai Chana app but it seems you need an internet connection. So why bother? ...(Read More)

No new restrictions for UK arrivals

UK arrivals is far better than the scaremongering No Brits article of the other day....(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

LALALA, you are probability wise right when it comes to Phuket/Thailand. So far keep fingers crossed...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

If 'Phuket' installs speed camera registration systems in just the underpasses only, Phuket ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

.... Well, today we are back to normal. Lucky us that the thai driving habits are not 'pandemic...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Was address of the 4 Korean not registered with Phuket Immigration? No 90 day reports? Were there re...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Back to Thalang Hospital? 'Under care' over there? Medical staff there now confronted with ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

More people die in a week on Thai roads that ALL deaths in country from the pandemic since it starte...(Read More)

 

