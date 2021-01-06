BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare

Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare

PHUKET: Several airlines have reduced the number of flights to and from Phuket as a result to falling demand amid concerns over the current COVID-19 outbreak, Phuket International Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo has confirmed.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismtransporthealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 6 January 2021, 12:57PM

Many flights to and from Phukt airport are still operating. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

Many flights to and from Phukt airport are still operating. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / file

All passengers must comply with the COVID-19 regulations.

All passengers must comply with the COVID-19 regulations.

All passengers must comply with the COVID-19 regulations.

All passengers must comply with the COVID-19 regulations.

The flights cancelled by the six airlines for January. (Click on image for larger version.)

The flights cancelled by the six airlines for January. (Click on image for larger version.)

At least 65 regular flights to and from Phuket are still scheduled to operate throughout the rest of January. (Click on image for larger version.)

At least 65 regular flights to and from Phuket are still scheduled to operate throughout the rest of January. (Click on image for larger version.)

« »


However, Mr Thanee branded posts circulating online warning that all flights to and from Phuket had been cancelled as fake news.

“Several airlines cancelled regular flights throughout January, but many airlines are still operating regular flights to Phuket,” Mr Thanee confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 6).

“Presently flights at Phuket International Airport are still operating as usual,” he added.

“Reports shared on social media that all flights to Phuket have been canceled is not true. It is fake news,” he repeated.

Mr Thanee explained that six domestic airlines had cancelled some of their regular flights, starting from Jan 4.

The six airlines – Nok Air, Thai Smile, Thai Air Asia, Thai Vietjet Air, Thai Lion Air and Bangkok Airways – mostly cancelled specific flights immediately after the New Year due to lack of demand, Mr Thanee noted.

In addition, at least seven regularly scheduled flights have also been cancelled for the rest of January, he added.

“The flights were cancelled as there are not enough passengers because people are not confident to travel due to the COVID-19 situation,” Mr Thanee said.

“Also, people are concerned about whether or not they will be required to complete a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in Phuket, hence some flights have also been postponed,” he added.

Mr Thanee explained that local news providers had been reporting that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) was considering imposing a 14-day quarantine for domestic travellers. However, there has not yet been a decision on whether a mandatory quarantine for domestic travellers should be imposed.

Mr Thanee confirmed that at least 65 regular scheduled flights will still operate to Phuket throughout January.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“Passengers are still able to fly to Phuket International Airport, but all passengers must be scanned on arrival and must follow all COVID-19 protection measures,” he said.

Mr Thanee pointed out that the number of passengers passing through Phuket airport over the New Year was “less than expected”.

“We had estimated to have more than 10,000 passengers per day, but there were fewer passengers than we predicted,” he said.

According to the latest data airport staff could immediately provide this morning, a total of 493 flights operated to or from Phuket airport from Jan 1-5, altogether carrying a total of 38,915 passengers, as follows:

Jan 1 - 7,662 passengers (110 flights)

Jan 2 - 8,692 passengers (104 flights)

Jan 3 - 10,458 passengers (116 flights)

Jan 4 - 7,084 passengers (87 flights)

Jan 5 - 5,019 passengers (76 flights)

Direct international flights were also still operating to and from Phuket airport, Mr Thanee confirmed.

According to the figures provided to The Phuket News, Jan 1-2 saw one international flight each day, but with zero passengers. There were three international flights on Jan 5, carrying just four passengers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism banking on health image
WHO virus mission to China in disarray as entry denied
Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue
No new restrictions for UK arrivals
Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses
Phuket schools ordered closed
Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby born on side of Phuket road! Phuket Covid cases to be discharged! || January 5
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel
WHO experts tread carefully in hunt for virus’ origins
Baby safe after roadside delivery
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death
Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills
More rules for illegal migrant amnesty
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

 

Phuket community
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

If 'Phuket' installs speed camera registration systems in just the underpasses only, Phuket ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

.... Well, today we are back to normal. Lucky us that the thai driving habits are not 'pandemic...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Was address of the 4 Korean not registered with Phuket Immigration? No 90 day reports? Were there re...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Back to Thalang Hospital? 'Under care' over there? Medical staff there now confronted with ...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

More people die in a week on Thai roads that ALL deaths in country from the pandemic since it starte...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Thalang hospital staff refused to deliver the baby because it wasn't the due date even though he...(Read More)

Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home

This virus is very bad. Your borders should be closed to everyone for your protection. Immunise eve...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

The DDPM-Phuket, the police...and official mouthpiece. Just a bunch of blah blah blah. All officia...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Good catch!...congrats to Phuket Immigration officers....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thanyapura
K9 Point
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
Benihana Phuket

 