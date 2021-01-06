Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue

PHUKET: Officials in all three districts across Phuket have confirmed they are continuing their inspections of pubs, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to ensure operators are complying with the full COVID-prevention measures.

COVID-19healthCoronavirus

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 6 January 2021, 10:05AM

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham told The Phuket News that he and Civil Defense Volunteers [OrSor] with other law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle (the “Seahorse Circle” roundabout) on Monday night (Jan 4).

No venues were found to be in breach of the health regulations, Mr Somprat said.

The Nimit Circle area on the east side of Phuket Town is where raids before the New Year found three venues not complying with COVID-19 protocols. All three venues are to be charged.

Mr Somprat said that he expected good cooperation for operators now that they are aware that inspections are continuing.

“Officials in all the districts [in Phuket] still have to be strict on COVID compliance to prevent the risk of COVID-19 spreading which might happen from people gathering at entertainment venues such as pubs and bars, and restaurants,” Mr Somprat said.

“District officials have received strict orders from Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. We cannot ignore the Governor’s orders,” he added.

Mr Somprat emphasised that the Governor had placed special focus on all people following the ‘D-M-H-T-T’ measure: D- Social Distancing, M- Mask wearing, H-Hand washing, T-Temperature checking, and T- Thai Chana scanning.

“Also Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee [who led the raids before the New year] has asked for four square meters per person [as required by the COVID-compliance regulations],” Mr Somprat added.

The nightlife venue inspections will continue, Mr Somprat warned.

“We have to ensure strict compliance every day. I believe that everyone is worried about COVID-19,” he said.

Kathu District Chief Trithip Sakulpradit also confirmed that inspections were continuing in Kathu, Patong and Kamala.

“Most entertainment venues and restaurants are following the measures with good cooperation, but we have received some complaints that some venues and restaurants are not following the measures,” Mr Trithip said.

“Some of these venues we had already inspected, but people claimed that after we left the venues stopped following the full compliance order. After receiving such complaints, we went back to the venues, but again it seemed that when we were there the operators were complying with the COVID-19 measures,” he explained.

“In dealing with these types of venues, we need more support from people. People can inform us of places doing this by calling 076-321133,” Mr Trithip said.

Thalang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong also confirmed his officers were carrying out COVID-compliance inspections throughout Thalang District, which covers nearly all of the northern half of the island.

“I am not particularly worried about venue operators not fully complying with the regulations. Most of the venues have no customers anyway,” he said.