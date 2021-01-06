Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue

Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue

PHUKET: Officials in all three districts across Phuket have confirmed they are continuing their inspections of pubs, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to ensure operators are complying with the full COVID-prevention measures.

COVID-19healthCoronavirus
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 6 January 2021, 10:05AM

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle on Monday night (Jan 4). Photo: Muang District Office

« »

Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham told The Phuket News that he and Civil Defense Volunteers [OrSor] with other law-enforcement officers inspected about eight entertainment venues near Nimit Circle (the “Seahorse Circle” roundabout) on Monday night (Jan 4).

No venues were found to be in breach of the health regulations, Mr Somprat said.

The Nimit Circle area on the east side of Phuket Town is where raids before the New Year found three venues not complying with COVID-19 protocols. All three venues are to be charged.

Mr Somprat said that he expected good cooperation for operators now that they are aware that inspections are continuing.

“Officials in all the districts [in Phuket] still have to be strict on COVID compliance to prevent the risk of COVID-19 spreading which might happen from people gathering at entertainment venues such as pubs and bars, and restaurants,” Mr Somprat said.

“District officials have received strict orders from Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. We cannot ignore the Governor’s orders,” he added.

Mr Somprat emphasised that the Governor had placed special focus on all people following the ‘D-M-H-T-T’ measure: D- Social Distancing, M- Mask wearing, H-Hand washing, T-Temperature checking, and T- Thai Chana scanning.

“Also Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee [who led the raids before the New year] has asked for four square meters per person [as required by the COVID-compliance regulations],” Mr Somprat added.

Dewa Phuket Resort

The nightlife venue inspections will continue, Mr Somprat warned.

“We have to ensure strict compliance every day. I believe that everyone is worried about COVID-19,” he said.

Kathu District Chief Trithip Sakulpradit also confirmed that inspections were continuing in Kathu, Patong and Kamala.

“Most entertainment venues and restaurants are following the measures with good cooperation, but we have received some complaints that some venues and restaurants are not following the measures,” Mr Trithip said.

“Some of these venues we had already inspected, but people claimed that after we left the venues stopped following the full compliance order. After receiving such complaints, we went back to the venues, but again it seemed that when we were there the operators were complying with the COVID-19 measures,” he explained.

“In dealing with these types of venues, we need more support from people. People can inform us of places doing this by calling 076-321133,” Mr Trithip said.

Thalang District Chief Suwit Suriyawong also confirmed his officers were carrying out COVID-compliance inspections throughout Thalang District, which covers nearly all of the northern half of the island.

“I am not particularly worried about venue operators not fully complying with the regulations. Most of the venues have no customers anyway,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No new restrictions for UK arrivals
Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses
Phuket schools ordered closed
Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby born on side of Phuket road! Phuket Covid cases to be discharged! || January 5
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel
WHO experts tread carefully in hunt for virus’ origins
Baby safe after roadside delivery
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death
Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills
More rules for illegal migrant amnesty
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM
Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year turtle visits Phuket beach! No Phuket lockdown! Chinese vaccine coming? || January 4
Phuket Town COVID cleanse taken to the streets

 

Phuket community
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

More people die in a week on Thai roads that ALL deaths in country from the pandemic since it starte...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Thalang hospital staff refused to deliver the baby because it wasn't the due date even though he...(Read More)

Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home

This virus is very bad. Your borders should be closed to everyone for your protection. Immunise eve...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

The DDPM-Phuket, the police...and official mouthpiece. Just a bunch of blah blah blah. All officia...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Good catch!...congrats to Phuket Immigration officers....(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Maybe time to call it 7 days of mayhem. Imagine how much higher it would have been with tourist buse...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

Disagree Kurt, It would be dump to get vaccinated when your risk to die from Covid is less than 0.00...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

As vaccinated people still can infect non vaccinated people it would be dumb not to get vaccinated. ...(Read More)

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine

Goldwing, yes China started the pandemic...LOL. Covid 19 was traced back in Italy to SEPTEMBER 2019,...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point

 