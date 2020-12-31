Phuket nightlife venues face COVID compliance crackdown

PHUKET: Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee last night led a sweep of nightlife venues in Phuket Town to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures ahead of expected New Year celebrations tonight (Dec 31).



By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 December 2020, 11:13AM

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

Joined by officers from the Phuket Provincial Police and officers from the Muang District Office, V/Gov Vikrom inspected several venues, and found three entertainment venues near Nimit Circle (the “Seahorse Circle” roundabout) on the east side of Phuket Town in breach of the health regulations.

The operators of the three venues will be charged accordingly, V/Gov Vikrom said, according to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The three venues to be charged were not named in the report.

The violations of COVID-19 health preventive measures, in force under the Emergency Decree, came after business operators in Phuket Town were called to a meeting to expressly explain that all businesses are required to by abide by the law, V/Gov Vikrom said.

Any business operators found not enforcing the COVID-19 regulations would be prosecuted, V/Gov Vikrom warned.

The inspection of nightlife venues last night followed V/Gov Vikrom issuing a stern warning during a press conference broadcast online yesterday, led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

“Many people have called and asked me how many people can join each event [to celebrate the New Year]. It depends on the area of the events. In the rules we issued, we asked for four square meters per person. You have to consider by yourselves,” V/Gov Vikrom said yesterday.

"If an outbreak of COVID-19 happens again, it will affect other people. Then we may need to be locked down again,” he warned.

V/Gov Vikrom yesterday said that during inspections on Tuesday night, “we found a lot of entertainment venues did ignore the measures to prevent COVID-19.

“They opened their entertainment venues without maintaining two metres distance between tables,” he added.

“I understand that you have to run your business, but officials have warned [operators] many times.”

“This is the last warning. Honestly we do not want to do this, but in this situation we have to strictly follow the law,” he said.

“If we find any entertainment venue that does not follow the measures tonight, we will charge the owners immediately. Please follow the measures and give your cooperation,” he added.

Governor Narong urged all people to follow the COVID-19 prevention measures.

“To Phuket people, we are fighting to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19. We have already had our first outbreak, which was like a nightmare. This time, I do not want the situation to be like before,” he said.

“At this stage, our economy is gradually getting better, like an airplane taking off to the sky. However, our airplane is facing a thunderstorm and shaking, we have to keep going." Governor Narong said.

Governor Narong also took the opportunity to express his best wishes for New Year.

"In the great time of New Year 2021, I wish all the gods in your religions as well as the spirit of the Heroines, Luang Por Chaem, and others, to bless you all. I wish you all health and happiness, to together recover our beloved island,” he said.

