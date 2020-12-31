Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket nightlife venues face COVID compliance crackdown

Phuket nightlife venues face COVID compliance crackdown

PHUKET: Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee last night led a sweep of nightlife venues in Phuket Town to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures ahead of expected New Year celebrations tonight (Dec 31).


By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 December 2020, 11:13AM

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

Three venues in Phuket Town were found not enforcing COVID-19 prevention measures. The operators will be charged, Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee warned. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Joined by officers from the Phuket Provincial Police and officers from the Muang District Office, V/Gov Vikrom inspected several venues, and found three entertainment venues near Nimit Circle (the “Seahorse Circle” roundabout) on the east side of Phuket Town in breach of the health regulations.

The operators of the three venues will be charged accordingly, V/Gov Vikrom said, according to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The three venues to be charged were not named in the report.

The violations of COVID-19 health preventive measures, in force under the Emergency Decree, came after business operators in Phuket Town were called to a meeting to expressly explain that all businesses are required to by abide by the law, V/Gov Vikrom said.

Any business operators found not enforcing the COVID-19 regulations would be prosecuted, V/Gov Vikrom warned.

The inspection of nightlife venues last night followed V/Gov Vikrom issuing a stern warning during a press conference broadcast online yesterday, led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

“Many people have called and asked me how many people can join each event [to celebrate the New Year]. It depends on the area of the events. In the rules we issued, we asked for four square meters per person. You have to consider by yourselves,” V/Gov Vikrom said yesterday.

"If an outbreak of COVID-19 happens again, it will affect other people. Then we may need to be locked down again,” he warned.

V/Gov Vikrom yesterday said that during inspections on Tuesday night, “we found a lot of entertainment venues did ignore the measures to prevent COVID-19.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“They opened their entertainment venues without maintaining two metres distance between tables,” he added.

“I understand that you have to run your business, but officials have warned [operators] many times.”

“This is the last warning. Honestly we do not want to do this, but in this situation we have to strictly follow the law,” he said.

“If we find any entertainment venue that does not follow the measures tonight, we will charge the owners immediately. Please follow the measures and give your cooperation,” he added.

Governor Narong urged all people to follow the COVID-19 prevention measures.

“To Phuket people, we are fighting to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19. We have already had our first outbreak, which was like a nightmare. This time, I do not want the situation to be like before,” he said. 

“At this stage, our economy is gradually getting better, like an airplane taking off to the sky. However, our airplane is facing a thunderstorm and shaking, we have to keep going." Governor Narong said. 

Governor Narong also took the opportunity to express his best wishes for New Year.

"In the great time of New Year 2021, I wish all the gods in your religions as well as the spirit of the Heroines, Luang Por Chaem, and others, to bless you all. I wish you all health and happiness, to together recover our beloved island,”  he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket road deaths hold at zero
Man slain in Phuket car park over ‘personal dispute’
National Office of Buddhism launches online NYE prayers
A lookback at a tumultuous year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier: Stay home for NYE?! Phuket inmates move into new prison! || December 30
New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July
Wuhan virus cases ‘may be 10 times higher than reported’
Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID
Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021
Cambodia’s Hun Sen hails extraction of country’s ‘first drop of oil’
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger 
Illegal migrants can apply to stay, cabinet confirms
End of dangerous Patong beach road woes ‘coming soon’
Stay home, urges Prayut
New Phuket Prison receives first guests

 

Phuket community
Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID

First 22 provinces, than 33, 37, and now already silently 48 infected provinces. And 'we' d...(Read More)

New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July

B450 mn + 30% = B598 mn. So, B52 mn more to find somewhere. Anyway, it looks like the illegal Myanm...(Read More)

Rewat sets sights on helping COVID unemployed, people without incomes

One can only enter Thailand illegally, not just Phuket as it is not a independent nation. And by the...(Read More)

End of dangerous Patong beach road woes ‘coming soon’

Fantastic to see. Great outcome and good to see this sort of work being done while the roads are qui...(Read More)

Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger 

Daily Traffic Accident Report (24 hrs.) Now 30/12/2020 since 00.00 - 23.59 78 Deaths 3,975...(Read More)

Tiered bans on gatherings imposed nationwide over COVID

Good move! In Australia we now have strict boarder controls in place as we have yet another outbreak...(Read More)

New Phuket Provincial Hall to be finished by July

Well, for me that building looks already worn down. And maybe besides of some wires, pipes and pai...(Read More)

COVID situation ‘more serious’

@kurt @cyberspider: I am pretty sure that there won't be many tourists heading to TH when they...(Read More)

Illegal migrants can apply to stay, cabinet confirms

yet if you are a foreign business owner or worker from a western country you pay a fortune for less ...(Read More)

Cabinet adds new eight new public holidays for 2021

Should spread the virus around nicely......good to see Thailand takes yet another stride in the dire...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/

 