BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses

THAILAND: The government is going on a COVID-19 vaccine shopping spree, having just agreed to buy an additional 35 million doses from University of Oxford/AstraZeneca as part of its plan to provide half the country’s population with free jabs.

CoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealth
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 6 January 2021, 09:13AM

The latest order from AstraZeneca is in addition to the already-ordered 26 million doses the government ordered in November 2020 from the same group. Photo: AFP.

The latest order from AstraZeneca is in addition to the already-ordered 26 million doses the government ordered in November 2020 from the same group. Photo: AFP.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said yesterday (Jan 5) the cabinet has ordered 35 million doses of vaccines from University of Oxford/AstraZeneca, in addition to the already-ordered 26 million doses it ordered in November 2020 from the same group.

Next month, the government has also agreed to order two million doses from China to immediately administer to frontline workers and at-risk groups.

The 60 million doses of vaccines will be used for free nationwide jabs that the Ministry of Public Health plans to start this May, with the goal of inoculating 50% of the population.

The cabinet also agreed to allocate B1.2 billion to buy two million doses of “CoronaVac” from Sinovac Biotech, a Chinese pharmaceutical company, after the vaccine and its effects were approved by China and Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Indonesia as well as some countries in South America have also reportedly reserved CoronaVac.

For Thailand, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) plans to administer CoronaVac immediately to frontline workers. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha added the government will cooperate with University of Oxford/AstraZeneca to transfer vaccine production methods to Thai pharmaceutical companies so they can make the vaccine, with a 200 million dose target.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue
No new restrictions for UK arrivals
Phuket schools ordered closed
Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Baby born on side of Phuket road! Phuket Covid cases to be discharged! || January 5
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel
WHO experts tread carefully in hunt for virus’ origins
Baby safe after roadside delivery
Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death
Chalong raid nets over 3,700 meth pills
More rules for illegal migrant amnesty
Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM
Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year turtle visits Phuket beach! No Phuket lockdown! Chinese vaccine coming? || January 4
Phuket Town COVID cleanse taken to the streets

 

Phuket community
Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Due to Covid-19 lesser traffic on the road, but more more 'kills' than a year ago. It proves...(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

More people die in a week on Thai roads that ALL deaths in country from the pandemic since it starte...(Read More)

Baby safe after roadside delivery

Thalang hospital staff refused to deliver the baby because it wasn't the due date even though he...(Read More)

Phuket’s three COVID cases all clear, ready to return home

This virus is very bad. Your borders should be closed to everyone for your protection. Immunise eve...(Read More)

Phuket ends Seven Days road-safety campaign with one death

The DDPM-Phuket, the police...and official mouthpiece. Just a bunch of blah blah blah. All officia...(Read More)

Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

Good catch!...congrats to Phuket Immigration officers....(Read More)

Almost 400 killed during holiday travel

Maybe time to call it 7 days of mayhem. Imagine how much higher it would have been with tourist buse...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

Disagree Kurt, It would be dump to get vaccinated when your risk to die from Covid is less than 0.00...(Read More)

Most Thais will have COVID jabs, vows PM

As vaccinated people still can infect non vaccinated people it would be dumb not to get vaccinated. ...(Read More)

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China made vaccine

Goldwing, yes China started the pandemic...LOL. Covid 19 was traced back in Italy to SEPTEMBER 2019,...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
K9 Point
Thanyapura

 