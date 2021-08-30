The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket restrictions extended 2 weeks, ’Joe Ferrari’ denies extortion accusations |:| August 30

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket restrictions extended 2 weeks, ’Joe Ferrari’ denies extortion accusations |:| August 30

PHUKET XTRA - August 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket restrictions extended 2 weeks |:| Sandbox at risk of collapse |:| Phuket Covid cases rising |:| ’Joe Ferrari’ denies accusations |:| Phuket hotels see UK cancellations Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 30 August 2021, 07:47PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital
Israeli boy dies from box jellyfish sting on Koh Phangan
Electricity outage to affect Rawai
American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare
Phuket COVID restrictions extended
India pinpointed for TAT tourism bonanza
Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases
Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge
Booster shots start ‘next month’
New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1
Ready to reopen, safely
Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption
Preserving a cultural heritage
Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations

 

Phuket community
COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

But why are healthy people who happen to test positive or may have been in close contact, being ‘l...(Read More)

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

So long, due process. ...(Read More)

Phuket COVID restrictions extended

so still no alcohol, i don't need to gt a drink every day but would be nice to enjoy a drink wit...(Read More)

COVID patients flee Phuket field hospital

Catch the escapers and let them complete isolation behind bars in old prison. Dr Busaya actually is ...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

The Thai death rate from COVID per head of population is about 4th LOWEST in the WORLD per JHU. And ...(Read More)

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

@Nasa12 The answer to your question can be found in the article....(Read More)

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare

For about 2 years ago, 2 tourists rent a kayak on the same place and they missing, have they find t...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

Well I had two weeks at the end of Juky begining of August and left early. Yes I felt cheated. Of co...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

Again people, understand that COVID is not going to improve whenthe vaccine used (Sinovac) is only 5...(Read More)

Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases

3818 cases since 3/4 + 155 uncounted cases = 3973 - 2358 discharged = 1615 = dead (19) + in-care (15...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
EPL predictions
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
Brightview Center

 