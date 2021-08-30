|
PHUKET XTRA - August 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket restrictions extended 2 weeks |:| Sandbox at risk of collapse |:| Phuket Covid cases rising |:| ’Joe Ferrari’ denies accusations |:| Phuket hotels see UK cancellations Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 30 August 2021, 07:47PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
But why are healthy people who happen to test positive or may have been in close contact, being ‘l...(Read More)
So long, due process. ...(Read More)
so still no alcohol, i don't need to gt a drink every day but would be nice to enjoy a drink wit...(Read More)
Catch the escapers and let them complete isolation behind bars in old prison. Dr Busaya actually is ...(Read More)
The Thai death rate from COVID per head of population is about 4th LOWEST in the WORLD per JHU. And ...(Read More)
@Nasa12 The answer to your question can be found in the article....(Read More)
For about 2 years ago, 2 tourists rent a kayak on the same place and they missing, have they find t...(Read More)
Well I had two weeks at the end of Juky begining of August and left early. Yes I felt cheated. Of co...(Read More)
Again people, understand that COVID is not going to improve whenthe vaccine used (Sinovac) is only 5...(Read More)
3818 cases since 3/4 + 155 uncounted cases = 3973 - 2358 discharged = 1615 = dead (19) + in-care (15...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.