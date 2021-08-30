Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked a record 162 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 29), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 3,818.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Monday 30 August 2021, 10:05AM

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 29) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 28). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:40pm last night, also marked three new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report also marked zero new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 19.

The 162 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 1,168 in the past seven days, as follows:

Aug 23 - 73 new cases

Aug 24 - 156 new cases

Aug 25 - 189 new cases

Aug 26 - 169 new cases

Aug 27 - 209 new cases

Aug 28 - 210 new cases

Aug 29 - 162 new cases

The current total of 3,818 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 80 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,643 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 105 from the 1,538 reported the day before.

The report also marked 2,358 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 68 more patients than the 2,290 reported for Saturday.

The report posted last night recorded 45 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 29).

While recording 45 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island rose by 133, from 717 to 850.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,640 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,247 (+13), or 76.04% of the total number of beds, with 393 (-13) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 316 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 388 were ‘Green’ patients (zero change).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 29), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 28), as follows:

Rassada - 923 cases (+70)

Phuket Town - 699 (+44)

(Talad Yai 423, +33; Talad Neua 276, +11)

Wichit - 358 (+15)

Cherng Talay - 256 (+4)

Srisoonthorn - 200 (+18)

Kathu - 184 (+7)

Patong - 170 (+4)

Thepkrasattri - 151 (+12)

Chalong - 127 (+3)

Koh Kaew - 115 (+6)

Rawai - 116 (+7)

Pa Khlok - 72 (+7)

Kamala - 47

Karon - 43 (+1)

Mai Khao - 42 (+2)

Sakhu - 16





