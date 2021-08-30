The Phuket News
Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

PHUKET: Local tourism organisations have called for strict COVID-19 curbs to be relaxed to help with a quick recovery despite authorities struggling under the weight of a new surge of up to 200 infections a day.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 30 August 2021, 09:12AM

Sarayuth Mallam, chief adviser to the Phuket Tourism Council, said that if the island is put under a two-month lockdown, it could spell doom for the Phuket Sandbox scheme. Photo: PR Phuket

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, president of the Phuket Tourism Council, said the latest cases were not caused by tourists but by local activities, reports the Bangkok Post.

Disease control measures should be eased to allow visitors who are fully vaccinated and pass swab tests to enter the province to boost economic recovery, he said.

Chernporn Kanchanasaya, president of the Federation of Thai Industries’ Phuket Chapter, said September will be a pivotal month. It is essential to vaccinate as many local residents as possible to shield them from the virus.

She also said the Digital Economy Promotion Agency is expected to set up smart checkpoints to screen visitors in October.

“The best measures must be put in place before people are allowed to enter Phuket,’” she said.

Sarayuth Mallam, chief adviser to the Phuket Tourism Council, said that if the island is put under a two-month lockdown, it could spell doom for the Phuket Sandbox scheme.

“Foreign consuls have said foreign visitors already feel deceived having arrived in Phuket. If the province is locked down again, no visitors will come at all,” Mr Sarayuth said.

“Tourists from Bangkok and Europe will disappear during the high season. We need to strike a balance to coexist with COVID,” he added.

AXA Insurance PCL

Tourists from Europe want to dine and have a beer and wine together, but right now they cannot do anything. Many have said they have felt cheated for three months now.

“If Phuket was not ready, then why reopen? Without an easing of the curbs, all will be ruined,’” Mr Sarayuth said.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said local authorities are stepping up efforts to contain the surge of infections as quickly as possible. Many of the new cases were detected using antigen test kits, whose results were confirmed again for accuracy by RT-PCR, he said.

Transmissions have increased among residents and migrant workers, he added.

With the spikes in local infections, the prospects for the Phuket Sandbox scheme may look dimmer now than when it first started, he said.

“We have to do everything we can to get through this difficult situation and hope case numbers will slow down.

“We have to join forces and move forward. This is a life-and-death situation for the future of Phuket Sandbox,’” the governor said.

maverick | 30 August 2021 - 09:51:26 

So from where does the 2 month lockdown come from ? Or does this only refer to domestic tourists? The prospect of any semblance of a high season is fading slowly, but the Russians are coming

 

