The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket COVID restrictions extended

Phuket COVID restrictions extended

PHUKET: Schools are to remain closed and the ban on restaurants serving alcohol or allowing alcohol to be consumed on the premises remains in place after a new order was issued yesterday extending the COVID restrictions in effect across Phuket.

Monday 30 August 2021, 11:48AM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

« »

The order, No 4978/2564 issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Aug 29), is to come into effect on Wednesday (Sept 1) and is to remain in effect until at least Sept 14.

Under the order, all educational institutions on the island are ordered to remain closed except for those conducting “pilot teaching” and studying in private schools under the project “Phuket Safety School Sandbox” in accordance with current disease control measures and only with approval from the Phuket Provincial Disease Control Committee.

The order gave no explanation of the “Phuket Safety School Sandbox” project.

Non-formal education classes of less than five participants may also continue, but all other classes are to be conducted online.

Meanwhile, all pubs, bars and other “entertainment” venues are to remain closed, as are all venues for cockfighting, fish fighting, bird races, chicken races and gambling venues as well as boxing stadiums, venues for snooker, billiards or any other pool table establishment.

Computer game shops and internet cafes are also to remain closed.

However, now removed from the list of venues that must remain closed are swimming pools for public use operated by government offices or private entities are allowed to open, as well as boxing schools and all kinds of martial arts schools, including Woosoo, Karate, Taekwondo, Muay Thai, International Boxing, Judo, Aikido training centres. (See previous order here.)

Restaurants and other food and beverage outlets may open for their usual hours, but the ban on serving, selling or allowing alcohol to be consumed on site remains in effect. 

Fresh markets and walking street markets must limit the number of customers at the market, and maintain social distancing of four square metres per person.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The order also increases the maximum number of people allowed to gather at an approved event from 50 people to 100 people. Events or activities held by officials are exempted.

“People should refrain from organising social events in the form of parties, banquets or festivities during this time unless it is a traditional ceremony such as a funeral, ordination or wedding. If the activity cannot be postponed, then it is to be held in accordance with all COVID protection measures,” the order notes.

Convenience stores are allowed to operate only between 4am and 11pm.

Sports fields or places for outdoor exercise, parks, courtyards, open-air public activity areas may still remain open until 9pm and are allowed to host competitions with a limited number of visitors.

Places or indoor exercise such as courts, gyms, fitness, yoga, aerobics, exercise classes, badminton may remain open until 9pm, with the number of users limited according to the size of the area.

Such indoor excerise venues without air conditioning must have open space and good ventilation, and must limit the number of service users to use no more than 75% of the area. Air-conditioned rooms at such venues must not use more than 50% of the area and service providers and users must be fully vaccinated and follow the  D-M-H-T-T-A disease prevention and control measures.

All government offices and workplaces are to arrange for staff to work from home where appropriate.

Government officers are prohibited from leaving the province unless it is for urgent business and may do so only with written approval from superior officers.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

American tourist rescued after injured, stranded in kayaking scare
India pinpointed for TAT tourism bonanza
Phuket marks 162 new COVID cases
Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge
Booster shots start ‘next month’
New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1
Ready to reopen, safely
Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption
Preserving a cultural heritage
Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations
Man arrested with 480k ya bah pills valued at B24mn
Loan shark debt collection erupts into brawl
Thammasat University authorised to import vaccines
Restrictions to be eased in dark red zones

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

Agree JohnC. Paragraph 5, "Why would a fugitive with 'a' such financial means", la...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

So from where does the 2 month lockdown come from ? Or does this only refer to domestic tourists? Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

He was so greedy and corrupt that even the 40% was not enough. He would have the electronic brain of...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

What a confusing headline ! Why not wait until final decisions are made ?...(Read More)

Phuket hotels see more UK cancellations

why are people not allowed to visit hospitals in neighbouring provinces. Healthy people are very se...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Plotkin's formula for Delta requires 90% inoculated, Thailand is preparing to live with Covid- o...(Read More)

New entry rules for Phuket to come into effect Sept 1

finally someone recognizes that someone leaving Phuket on a boat trip outside the district but comi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A tradition of corruption

If police officer is entitled to 40pc of the value of the illegal cars - as reward for performance. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Correct that Phuket officialdom said 70% Phuket inhabitants is vaccinated with Chinese vaccines? Dru...(Read More)

Phuket marks 210 new COVID cases, care centre patients jump above 700

Well it’s sad or funny,a have many Thai friends some driving if ambulances in Phuket. And they tol...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
Brightview Center

 