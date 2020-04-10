PHUKET XTRA - April 10 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket prepares for lockdown |:| 50 new cases in Thailand, Phuket now reaches 170 |:| School term breaks cancelled |:| Recap of Phuket COVID-19 measures Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 10 April 2020, 06:58PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The order was first published 80 minutes before curfew? Talk about short notice. And all because peo...(Read More)
Pretty sneaky and cowardly way of doing things, announcing it just before the evening curfew kicks i...(Read More)
what about inflated prices for foreigners in hospitals, i bet that's perfectly legal...(Read More)
I can hear already the moaning of those who didn't see that coming .Guess comments will become e...(Read More)
Worker camps, with the cheesy face masks-perfect storm for an anti- bacterial resistant cholera -or ...(Read More)
@Kurt, I see you still have nothing better to do right now as to drive around and check on worker ca...(Read More)
Can anyone explain how me having a beer in my apartment contributes to the spread of the virus?...(Read More)
So will we be able to go out for groceries, or not? Is it a request or a public order? Lot's o...(Read More)
Replace "that" with "think."...(Read More)
Pascale, you don't that goldwing may have been inferring water throwing won't stop..no, you ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.