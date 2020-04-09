Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

PHUKET: Phuket will be the first province in the country to launch door-to-door checks of residents’ body temperatures in the hope of identifying infected people early and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 April 2020, 05:59PM

Governor Phakaphong announced the news while receiving 3,000 infrared thermometers from the DDPM Region 11 office in Surat Thani. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan announced the news during a ceremony held yesterday (Apr 8) to receive 3,000 infrared thermometers supplied by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Region 11 office based in Surat Thani. In Phuket to present the devices to Governor Phakaphong was DDPM Region 11 Director Udomsak Khao Nuna. Governor Phakaphong thanked Mr Udomsak for the delivery, and said that Phuket will be the first province where every household will be checked for possible infection of COVID-19. “The 3,000 infrared thermometer that we received will be given to teams of volunteers comprising health volunteers, civil defense volunteers, members of the public and village headmen who will knock on every household door to check people’s temperatures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Phakaphong said. The thermometers will be used together with a mobile phone application to report the teams’ findings, he explained. “Checking the temperatures of all people is a way to build people’s confidence,” Gov Phakaphong added.