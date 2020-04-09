Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan announced the news during a ceremony held yesterday (Apr 8) to receive 3,000 infrared thermometers supplied by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Region 11 office based in Surat Thani.
In Phuket to present the devices to Governor Phakaphong was DDPM Region 11 Director Udomsak Khao Nuna.
Governor Phakaphong thanked Mr Udomsak for the delivery, and said that Phuket will be the first province where every household will be checked for possible infection of COVID-19.
“The 3,000 infrared thermometer that we received will be given to teams of volunteers comprising health volunteers, civil defense volunteers, members of the public and village headmen who will knock on every household door to check people’s temperatures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Phakaphong said.
The thermometers will be used together with a mobile phone application to report the teams’ findings, he explained.
“Checking the temperatures of all people is a way to build people’s confidence,” Gov Phakaphong added.
