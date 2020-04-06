Governor exempts five hotels to receive new guests

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has announced five hotels where any tourists stranded in Phuket due to the COVID-19 crisis may stay at fixed rates.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 April 2020, 01:51PM

The Dara Hotel is one of five hotels now allowed to receive guests, namely tourists now without accommodation. Photo: Dara Hotel Phuket

In his announcement, Governor Phakaphong acknowledged the order issued for all hotels and accommodation establishments in Phuket that have been registered under the Hotels Act to close.

Under that order, any hotels with guests may remain open until the last guest checks out, but no hetls were allowed to receive new guests (See here.)

However, in his latest announcement, Governor Phakaphong explained, “Due to issuing an order to close such hotels, this resulted in some hotels not complying with the prescribed measures by informing tourists to stay before the order came into force, leaving tourists without accommodation and unable to return to their homes. This could affect the spread of the Covid 19 virus infection.”

The five hotels that may now receive new guests were named as follows:

The Dara Hotel, Wichit, near the Darasamut Underpass: room rate B1,000 / room / night (including breakfast).

The Throne on Koh Siray: room rate B1,000 / room / night (breakfast included).

The Tide Beachfront Hotel on Koh Siray: room rate B1,000 / room / night (breakfast included).

The Patong Bay Inn: room rate B650 / room / night (breakfast included)

The NaiYang Beach Hotel: room rate for 1 person B650 / room / night (including three meals a day); room rate for two people B800 / room / night (including three meals each a day).

The hotel guests must be responsible for their own expenses throughout the stay period as specified by Phuket Province, the announcement noted.

“And the hotel must inform the number and names of the guests to the district office in the area to check all the guests,” it added.

“If any of the guests fall into a condition that requires observation for [possible] infection by the COVID-19 virus, they must be sent to quarantine or control for observation at a location specified by the province [provincial authorities],” the announcement said.

The announcement repeated the warning that any breaches of regulations and orders issued under the Emergency Decree would constitute a breach of Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which may be punished by u to on eyear in jail or a fine of up to B100,000, or both

The announcement declared it was in effect from April 6 onwards, until otherwise ordered.