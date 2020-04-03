THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket hotels ordered to close

Phuket hotels ordered to close

PHUKET: The Phuket Governor has ordered all accommodation establishments registered as hotels on the island to close from tomorrow (Apr 4).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 April 2020, 11:00AM

The notice posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department this morning. Image: PR Phuket

The notice posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department this morning. Image: PR Phuket

The Phuket Governor has ordered all accommodation establishments on the island that are registered as hotels to close from tomorrow (April 4).

At this stage it is believed that hotels already with guests are allowed to remain open, but not allowed to accept any more guests.

The order warns that breach of the order violates Section 12 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which may incur up to one year in in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.

More details to follow...

