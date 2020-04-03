The Phuket Governor has ordered all accommodation establishments on the island that are registered as hotels to close from tomorrow (April 4).
At this stage it is believed that hotels already with guests are allowed to remain open, but not allowed to accept any more guests.
The order warns that breach of the order violates Section 12 of the Communicable Disease Act 2015, which may incur up to one year in in prison or a fine of up to B100,000, or both.
More details to follow...
