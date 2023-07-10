PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket on flood alert as rains pound island, Phuket temple jump, Reforestation project || July 10

1- As Phuket mops up, more rain forecast
2- Foreign man succumbed to injuries after Phuket temple jump
3- Man arrested for firing gun in dispute over neighbour’s noise
4- Reforestation project launches in Rawai
PHUKET XTRA - July 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 10 July 2023 07:10 PM
1- As Phuket mops up, more rain forecast
2- Foreign man succumbed to injuries after Phuket temple jump
3- Man arrested for firing gun in dispute over neighbour’s noise
4- Reforestation project launches in Rawai
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Dear Govenor, I have faith in you. This gun insanity must be contained before armed gangs form an...(Read More)
Another drunk and armed man-child loses his s#!^ over trivial nonsense. A scary thing is how many of...(Read More)
Typical example where a common building of a tunnel is beyond the expertise and education level of T...(Read More)
Possibly majority of the present 750 jointed parliament members not meet all law section requirement...(Read More)
No surprise. I was 'waiting' for Darasamut Underpass flooding. :-) Whatever Officialdom exc...(Read More)
I see the other PITA continues with his vexatious litigation but no investigations into HIS 'unu...(Read More)
'Hospital' is a great word for First Aid post Thalang. Anyone been there inside? With respec...(Read More)
Dictator Hun Sen not talk about the use of cluster bombs by Russia during its unprovoked war INSIDE ...(Read More)
Most foreigners, working illegal companies, worked out with Government Officials to operate around t...(Read More)
Well, happy that they are adding 250 trees on 2 rai, which will enhance a community beach park in ab...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.