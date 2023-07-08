Reforestation project launches in Rawai

PHUKET: A pilot project focused on reforestation efforts in Phuket was launched yesterday (July 8) as part of a drive to enhance environmental sustainability and energy efficiency.

environmenthealthlandnatural-resources

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 July 2023 10:30 AM

The collaborative project between the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the Rowing Association of Thailand took place at Nai Harn public park in Rawai to coincide with a five-day national rowing event that is taking place there.

The project supports EGAT’s national initiative that aims to restore the integrity of local ecosystems by creating more green spaces, part of the company’s carbon neutral by 2050 policy.

The project was officially launched by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam, who was joined by: Admiral Chainarong Charoenrak, President of the Rowing Association of Thailand; Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos; Somsak Prangthong, EGAT Director of Social Affairs. Electricity; government officials and members of the rowing association who were set to take part in a local competition.

“This reforestation project is in line with the promotion and development policy of Phuket Province in relation to the development of a Smart Environment,” explained Vice Governor Anupap.

“The planting of new trees will help tackle the ongoing challenges of climate change by reeucing carbon dioxide levels while restoring the fertility of the ecosystem and imporving the quality of life for local residents,” he added.

Admiral Chainarong explained that having so many competing athletes at the EGAT King’s Cup event presented the opportunity for them to get involved in the project and help with the planting of the trees.

“This is another collaboration that will promote and create awareness of the conservation of natural resources and contribute towards EGAT’s goal of one million trees becoming a realisation sooner rather than later,” he added.

Mr Somsak explained how the carbon neutral by 2050 project aims for clean energy as per the national energy plan framework. “This participatory reforestation project is one of the strategies for achieveing sustainability in natural resources, the environment and energy,” said Mr Somsak.

“The project is in line with the goal of increasing the country’s green area to decrease carbon dioxide absorption, which is considered the most prevalent greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. We encourage more people to plant trees to help towards these goals,” he added.

Following the opening ceremony around 200 people then took to planting trees in designated nearby areas, the first such project in the Nai Harn area that aims to build three forests over an area of 2 rai, which will consist of more than 250 fruit trees.

“EGAT aims to plant 100,000 rai of forest per year, including conservation forests, community forests, economic forests and mangrove forests, totalling 1 million rai within 10 years between 2022 and 2031,” said Mr Somsak.

“This can contribute significantly to the offsetting carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.2 million tonnes per year. It is expected that throughout the project period more than 23 million tonnes of carbon will be absorbed and stored,” he concluded.