Man arrested for firing gun in dispute over neighbour’s noise

Man arrested for firing gun in dispute over neighbour’s noise

PHUKET: A 45-year-old man was arrested in Srisoonthorn last night (July 9) for firing a .22-calibre rifle into the air to intimidate his neighbour because he was drunk, and angry over the noise his neighbour made.

policecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 July 2023 11:56 AM

Thalang Police were informed of the incident at 10:18pm, reported Thalang Police Deputy Chief Pol Lt Col Patiwat Yodkwan.

Police were told that several gunshots had been fired and that people had been threatened for dumping the garbage next to their house, in the area behind the Supalai Essence Phuket housing estate in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a black Isuzu pickup being driven out of the alley, which police had already been informed belonged to the accused shooter.

Officers stopped the pickup and found Pramuan Hongsiri, 45, drunk behind the wheel.

A search of the pickup found a legally registered .22-calibre CZ rifle, and 55 .22-calibre bullets, a magazine and a gun cover for the rifle.

Open Kitchen Laguna

Pramuan was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with drunk driving and carrying a firearm in a public area without justifiable cause.

Pramuan confessed to firing his rifle into the air. People often brought garbage to his neighbour’s house, making much noise when they did so, he explained.

He was at home drinking alcohol when fired three to four shots into the air to intimidate them, he said.

After firing the gun, he started throwing rocks onto his neighbour’s roof, he added.

Capricornball | 10 July 2023 - 16:15:40 

Another drunk and armed man-child loses his s#!^ over trivial nonsense. A scary thing is how many of these unstable drunks are out there that have actually been cleared to own a gun. Not surprised, as I'm sure no matter who shows up to register a gun, there's some corrupt cop or official willing to sidestep the rules for a few baht.

 

