As Phuket mops up, more rain forecast

As Phuket mops up, more rain forecast

PHUKET: After isolated showers across the island this morning (July 10) the clouds parted to reveal patches of blue sky, yet the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is still warning of scattered thundershowers across 70% of the region, with warnings of heavy rain and flash flooding.

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 10 July 2023 10:49 AM

After closing due to floodwater yesterday, the Darasamut Underpass reopened to traffic this morning (July 10). Photo: Phuket Info Center

A police officer holds up a licence plate found in the floodwaters in the Darasamut Underpass. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Minor flooding affected Phuket Town yesterday (July 9). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

In some areas the flooding was not so minor. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Minor flooding affected Phuket Town yesterday (July 9). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Cleanup operations are underway. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Boat operators have been urged to comply with all water safety regulations. Photo: Phuket Marine Office

The island was put on flood alert late yesterday after deluges caused minor flooding in Phuket Town and other areas of the island. In some areas, the flooding was not so minor.

The rising water level in the Bang Yai Canal, which flows through the heart of Phuket Town, had emergency responders on watch.

The Darasamut Underpass in front of the Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road closed due to flooding, causing major traffic delays throughout the area.

The tunnel closed at about 12:30pm yesterday, with Wichit Police reporting floodwaters of at least 30cm in the underpass.

The tunnel reopened to normal traffic, in both directions, at about 7am today,reported the Phuket Info Center, noting that the pump in the tunnel was now “disabled”.

Wichit Police reported finding licence plates from cars that were dislodged while driving through the flooded underpass. The owners of the licence plates, Phuket กท 220 ("GorTor 220") and Phuket ขฉ 6959  ("KorChor 6959"), were asked to contact Wichit Police Station to reclaim them.

Municipality workers across the island began their cleanup operations yesterday, and are continuing their efforts this morning.

For the 24 hours from 7am yesterday through to 7am today, the northern area of Thalang received 43.1mm of rainfall, while Thalang Town received 78.6mm and Phuket Town received 60.2mm of rainfall, reported Southern Western Meteorological Center.

The Pavilions Phuket

The Southern Western Meteorological Center based near Phuket International Airport reported at 7:30am today that there were two groups of rain-bearing clouds affecting the region.

The first group of rain-bearing clouds was identified as weak to moderate rain scattered widely across the Andaman Sea to the west of Phuket, Phang Nga, Ranong, Krabi, Trang and Satun. The group of clouds were moving towards the northeast at a speed of 20km/h.

The second group of rain-bearing clouds was also classified as weak to moderate rain, affecting all three districts in Phuket ‒ Muang District, Kathu District and Thalang District ‒ as well as Takua Thung District, Thai Mueang District, Mueang District, Thap Put District in Phang Nga Province.

Nuea Khlong District and Khlong Thom District In Krabi, as well as Thung Song District in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, were also forecast to be affected by the rain.

The second group of rain-bearing clouds were forecast to remain unchanged in strength and were also moving in a northeasterly direction at a speed of 20 km/h, the TMD reported.

Phuket Marine Office Chief Natchaphong Pranit has urged all boats still setting sail during the current spate of heavy weather to comply with all water safety regulations.

Officers have been assigned to inspect tour boats and ferries still operating to ensure all passengers were lifejackets and that boats operating have the required safety equipment on board and that it is fully operational.

All boat operators were urged to stay up to date with weather announcements and to follow all instructions from officials.

Old guy | 10 July 2023 - 13:45:13 

Typical example where a common building of a tunnel is beyond the expertise and education level of Thais.
Unfortunately, Thailand doesn't like foreigners to build things.
Imagine how well the EXPO 2028 would have worked out!

Kurt | 10 July 2023 - 11:13:31 

No surprise. I was 'waiting' for Darasamut Underpass flooding. :-)
Whatever Officialdom excuses always are, water drain/pump system has not the capacity to keep underpass dry. Disabled? Obviously present capacity is not that as it was designed. Lesser capacity pumps ment --> more money for usual 'pocket fillers'. Usual practice, like with concrete for road repairs.
.

 

