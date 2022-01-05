|
PHUKET XTRA - January 5 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thaksin plans to return to Thailand this year |:| Bangla Rd. to close for deep cleanse |:| Phuket scrambles for ’hospitels’ to keep tourists out of hospitals |:| Fewer injuries, accidents as Phuket closes 7 Days campaign |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 5 January 2022, 08:15PM
