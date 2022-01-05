BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket closes Seven Days campaign with one death, 27 injured

PHUKET: Phuket concluded the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year last night with one death and 27 people admitted to hospital for injuries sustained in 28 accidents.

transportSafetyaccidentsdeath
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 January 2022, 03:46PM

Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, confirmed the tally this morning (Jan 5). Photo: PR Phuket

Image: DDPM-Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign ended at midnight last night (23:59pm Jan 4).

Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, confirmed the tally at the daily briefing for the Seven Days campaign this morning (Jan 5) at the meeting room of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket) on the third floor of the new Phuket Provincial Hall.

Also present was DDPM-Phuket Chief Udomporn Kan, who reported that three accidents resulting in three people being admitted to hospital for their injuries were recorded during the 24-hour period of yesterday, the final day of the campaign.

“From the accident statistics, it was found that the number of accidents decreased from last year due to the post-COVID-19 situation, but the risk behaviour that causes accidents and the highest offences aire still the same: not wearing a helmet, driving faster than the law and drunk driving,” Maj Gen Sermphan said.

During the Seven Days of Danger campaign for New Year 2021, Phuket officials recorded 1 dead and 36 people injured in 35 accidents.

“All sectors must proceed with campaigns to create awareness among people to know how to prevent and reduce accidents more than ever, by emphasising the loss of life and property of oneself and family is important,” Maj Gen Sermphan noted.

“And all parties need to analyse the real cause leading to accidents, to prevent more accidents both during normal days and during the coming festivals,” he added.

According to a report released by DDPM-Phuket, the three recognised accidents yesterday occurred in Muang District and Thalang.

Maladeng Arong, 48, fell off his motorbike unassisted in front of the Bangma Lao Mini Mart in Sakhu at 3:30pm.

His head hit the ground and he was not wearing a helmet. He was knocked unconscious, but remembers the incident, said the report.

He had not been drinking alcohol, the report noted.

He was driving at normal speed on the left side of the road when the accident happened, but he does not have a driver’s license, the report added.

Mr Maladeng suffered abrasions all over the body, swelling to the head and was experiencing pain to his collarbone, and was taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

In Wichit, two men were injured.

Wichian Sakulpuek, 74, fell off his motorbike at the Naka Intersection on Wirat Hongyok Rd, at  9:35pm

He was not wearing a helmet, but was not rendered unconscious and was able to remember the accident, the report said.

Mr Wichian was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment.

Earlier in the day, Phongphat Klongthanyakon, 29, fell off his motorbike in front of the Napha Construction Materials store on Chao Fa East Rd in Baan Khoktanode, Chalong, at 1:15pm.

He was not wearing a helmet, but his head did not hit the ground. However, he suffered an injury below his right knee that left his leg “deformed”, said the report.

Mr Phongphat was taken to Chalong Hospital then later transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further treatment.

Throughout the campaign, motorbikes were the most common vehicle involved in accidents.

Of note, while officials have reconised one death during the road-safety campaign, no details of the accident have been released, other than that the victim was male. (See report here.)

TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS

Meanwhile, police reported 1,961 inspecting vehicles yesterday, levying 677 fines and/or charges as follows:

  • Not wearing a helmet ‒ 307 cases
  • Riding unsafe or modified motorcycles ‒ 23 cases
  • Drunk driving ‒ 2 cases
  • Not wearing seat belts ‒ 25 cases
  • No driver’s license ‒ 245 cases
  • Exceeding the speed limit ‒ 0 cases
  • Violating traffic signals ‒ 25 cases
  • Driving against the traffic direction ‒ 33 cases
  • Dangerous overtaking ‒ 4 cases
  • Using a mobile phone while driving ‒ 13 cases

In total throughout the campaign, from Dec 29-Jan 4, police reported inspecting 11,239 vehicles and levying 2,975 fines and/or charges, as follows:

  • Not wearing a helmet ‒  1,280 cases
  • Riding unsafe or modified motorcycles ‒ 111 cases
  • Drunk driving ‒ 28 cases
  • Not wearing seat belts ‒ 214 cases
  • No driver’s license ‒ 993 cases
  • Exceeding the speed limit ‒ 15 cases
  • Violating traffic signals ‒ 119 cases
  • Driving against the traffic direction ‒ 136 cases
  • Dangerous overtaking ‒ 16 cases
  • Using a mobile phone while driving ‒ 63 cases

Fascinated | 05 January 2022 - 18:43:06 

Tents are down in Kamala so I guess its officially 'safe' again- be careful out there.

 

