Phuket suffers first death in New Year road-safety campaign

PHUKET: Phuket has suffered its first death in a road accident in the Seven Days of Danger accident prevention and reduction campaign for the New Year.

transportSafetyaccidentsdeath
By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 January 2022, 05:59PM

DDPM-Phuket Chief Udomporn Kan, announced the news this morning (Jan 2). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan was present to chair the meeting. Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

present to chair the meeting

Udomporn Kan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM-Phuket), announced the news at the daily briefing of the campaign held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Jan 2).

Present to chair the meeting was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

The accident occurred on Day 4 of the campaign, from midnight New Year’s Eve to midnight New Year’s Day, Mr Udomporn said.

The victim was male, he added.

No other details of the accident or the death were revealed, according to a report of the meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Day 4 of the campaign saw 10 accidents across the island, Mr Udomporn said, resulting in nine people ‒ seven males and two females - being injured, he added.

Of note, for the purposes of the campaign officials only recognise a person as injured in a traffic accident if their injuries require that they be admitted to hospital.

Mr Udormporn reported a total of 19 accidents resulting in 18 people ‒ 15 males and three females ‒ being injured and one death so far during this year’s campaign, which began at midnight on Tuesday night.

Dangerous driving and drunk driving were key factors in the accidents, he said.

“From an analysis of the causes of daily accidents in Phuket, it was found that the prevention and reduction of road accidents during the New Year festival 2022 during the intense control period found drinking and driving still the main cause of accidents,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

V/Gov Amnuay, like he did yesterday, repeated his call for officials enforcing traffic laws to also enforce COVID prevention measures to help prevent the spread of infections across the island.

Of note, police and other officials still have yet to reveal any information on the number of people caught and fined and/charged for traffic violations since the campaign began.

