Phuket marks 156 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 156 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 156 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 4), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 20,429.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 4, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:56pm.

The report marked 46 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 13 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 143.

Of note, after 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 156 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 647, as follows:

  • Dec 29 - 43 new cases
  • Dec 30 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 31 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 1 - 85 new cases
  • Jan 2 - 64 new cases
  • Jan 3 - 149 new cases
  • Jan 4 - 156 new cases

The report marked 22 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 39 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 486 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 282 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 966 people were under medical care or supervision, 182 more than the 784 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 19,464 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 33 more than the 19,431 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 75 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island remained unchanged at 36.

According to the report for Jan 4, there is still just one ‘Red’ patient (zero change), 181 ‘Yellow’ patients (+47) and 103 ‘Green’ patients (+30) in care.

A further 378 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (+77), and 36 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (-1), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 4 also marked that of 1,964 hospital beds in total available (+12), 699 were occupied (+153).

DeKaaskopp | 05 January 2022 - 13:03:19 

@CDN   Lele is very well known for spreading fake news on here.His comments aren't to be taken serious.

dennisgill67 | 05 January 2022 - 11:38:36 

It's amazing how many people still roam the streets here with no mask but happily there is a great number who are. Good to see police are picking out the ones that are not and they being fare and not fining everyone.

Kurt | 05 January 2022 - 11:29:45 

The local infections reported are daily official slowly going up. Considering that majority are Omicron  infections the figures not reflect 'omicron reality' like in other countries. How is that possible?  Thai figures  are always a instrument on it's own in hands of those who make them up, creating a artificial reality.

CDN loves Phuket | 05 January 2022 - 10:12:23 

I would be fascinated to know how lele has access to this information of EVERY hotel having cases and ALL hospitals FULL? Only thing rotten and wrong is the misinfo you spread

lelecuneo | 05 January 2022 - 09:45:45 

every single hotel as guests with covid reported, hospital are all totally full and we only have 156 case reported in the news??? something here is so rottena nd wrong.... Phuket will pay hard for this miss management

 

