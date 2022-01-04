BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Bangla to close for deep cleanse

PHUKET: Venues on Bangla Rd are being asked to close for 24 hours while the renowned nightlife street undergoes intensive cleaning, and sanitising, to help stave off more COVID infections in the area.

patongCOVID-19healthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 06:54PM

Businesses along Bangla Rd,, Patong, a re being asked to close for 24 hours so the street can undergo a deep clean. Photo: PPHO / file

Dubbed a “Big Cleaning Day”, businesses are being asked to close from 10am Thursday (Jan 6) through to 9am Friday (Jan 7), Patong businessman Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin said in an announcement today (Jan 4).

Mr Prab, as he likes to be called, said the request came via Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association.

The main part of the intensive cleaning will be conducted from 10am to midday, he said.

All people taking part in the Big Cleaning Day will be offered ATK tests from 2pm-5pm and from 7pm-11pm “for free”, Mr Prab said.

The free tests will be provided at the ATK test centre set up in front of Baan Kamnan (the subdistrict chief’s house) in Soi Foodland, behind the Hollywood nightclub ‒ where ATK tests are being offered to Bangla staff for B40, he explained.

“I would like to thank you for your cooperation, good public mind and for being a good host to our country,” he added.

Fascinated | 04 January 2022 - 22:35:15 

2 hours of 'intensive cleaning'- yep, that should do it!

skorchio | 04 January 2022 - 21:27:19 

So they will be out in force no doubt scrubbing the tarmac road, to prevent all those who regularly lick the road from catching covid. Cos we all know it is in high concentration on the road surface, and not an airbornbe transmissible pathogen.

Malc-thai | 04 January 2022 - 20:23:25 

Yep cleaning the road again always works! many people lick the road and catch covid.. how about 1 night test every single person that goes into bangla.. as its been highlighted they have been testing and costs 40baht you might realise where covid is coming from !

maverick | 04 January 2022 - 19:28:23 

Close it permanently no loss to civilization - let’s hope authorities step in first can’t believe they haven’t done so already some large brown envelopes must be circulating

 

