Bangla to close for deep cleanse

PHUKET: Venues on Bangla Rd are being asked to close for 24 hours while the renowned nightlife street undergoes intensive cleaning, and sanitising, to help stave off more COVID infections in the area.

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 06:54PM

Businesses along Bangla Rd,, Patong, a re being asked to close for 24 hours so the street can undergo a deep clean. Photo: PPHO / file

Dubbed a “Big Cleaning Day”, businesses are being asked to close from 10am Thursday (Jan 6) through to 9am Friday (Jan 7), Patong businessman Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin said in an announcement today (Jan 4). Mr Prab, as he likes to be called, said the request came via Weerawit Kreuasombat, President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association. The main part of the intensive cleaning will be conducted from 10am to midday, he said. All people taking part in the Big Cleaning Day will be offered ATK tests from 2pm-5pm and from 7pm-11pm “for free”, Mr Prab said. The free tests will be provided at the ATK test centre set up in front of Baan Kamnan (the subdistrict chief’s house) in Soi Foodland, behind the Hollywood nightclub ‒ where ATK tests are being offered to Bangla staff for B40, he explained. “I would like to thank you for your cooperation, good public mind and for being a good host to our country,” he added.