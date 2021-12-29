BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials admit 74 ’suspected’ Omicron cases, Work from home advised? || December 29

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials admit 74 ’suspected’ Omicron cases, Work from home advised? || December 29

PHUKET XTRA - December 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket officials admit 74 ’suspected’ Omicron cases among arrivals |:| Health Ministry advises work from home after New Year |:| Legal training for police officers |:| B2,000 fine for fleeing infected tourist Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 06:37PM

Sandbox helps Russians stay top in Phuket
Swab test centres in Phuket
First Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Thailand opens in Phuket
Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign
WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs
PRU and police partner to offer legal training to officers
Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result
Health Ministry advises work from home after New Year
Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron alert? Tiger shrimp younglings, E-motorbike taxis for test run || December 28
Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases
Belgian man in care after cutting own throat
Myanmar actor famous in Thailand jailed for 3 years
Runaway Israeli tourist returned to Bangkok
Indoor venues back to 11pm ‘last call’ for New Year’s Eve

 

Phuket community
Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign

All smoke. Accidents of all kinds would decrease by much if traffic laws were simply enforced and t...(Read More)

Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths

let see if the magic auora that keep omicron outside phuket will disappear around 3-4- january....lo...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Deportation is a serious enough deterrent - try getting a visa to come back again !! I know some on ...(Read More)

Police ramp up ‘100% helmet’ campaign

meanwhile going 4 people in one bike is still considered perfectly safe and normal...lol...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

stupid guy then should do the same on his own country... ...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Perhaps if the money had been spent ensuring a safe future for the tigers instead of twelve minutes ...(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

@JohnC, you hit the nail on the head....(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

Celebrate and spend now and stay home and work from home after New year will be no choice but forc...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Since foreigners often pay many times what Thais do, Nat'l Parks entry fees for instance- pass ...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Boy... RTP officials really "made an example" out of this guy. 2,000 baht is a pretty goo...(Read More)

 

