BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

BANGKOK: The Bangkok South Municipal Court yesterday (Dec 28) fined an Israeli tourist B2,000 for fleeing his hotel before he could receive a positive test result for the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthcrimetourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 09:28AM

Ohad Baruch, 29, has been fined and will be deported. Photo: Bangkok Post

Ohad Baruch, 29, has been fined and will be deported. Photo: Bangkok Post

An arrest warrant was issued by Thong Lor police on Dec 21 against Ohad Baruch, 29, reports the Bangkok Post.

It was reported that Baruch arrived in the country on Dec 17 on a Test & Go travel package and was quarantined overnight at a hotel in the Sukhumvit area, pending an RT-CPR test result. However, he left the same evening and visited Pattaya and then Koh Samui in the South.

On Dec 22, Baruch surrendered to police at a restaurant at Bang Rak beach in tambon Bo Phut on Koh Samui.

Thai Residential

Pol Col Duangchote Suwancharas, superintendent of Thong Lor police, said the suspect pleaded guilty in court, so his punishment was reduced to a B2,000 fine.

Immigration police have taken him into custody for deportation, Pol Col Duangchote said.

Pol Col Duangchote said Baruch’s actions violated COVID-control measures issued under section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 29 December 2021 - 11:18:09 

Since foreigners often  pay many times what Thais do, Nat'l Parks entry fees for instance- pass legislation doing the same for criminal fines. This should be a $10,000 fine if deterrence is the goal.

Capricornball | 29 December 2021 - 10:30:23 

Boy... RTP officials really "made an example" out of this guy.  2,000 baht is a pretty good bargain to avoid staying in a hotel you don't want to be at...then roaming freely wherever you want to go. Not that I'm freeking over covid, but I wonder how many other people were exposed by this selfish, irresponsible goofball.

Kurt | 29 December 2021 - 09:53:35 

B2,000 is a small fine  ( same as for overdue 90 day report) , considering the costs for seaching him, arrest, flying to BKK, court case preparing/handling, custody until deportation, bringing him on board a flight to Israel, and that all the time with food & beverage supply.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs
PRU and police partner to offer legal training to officers
Health Ministry advises work from home after New Year
Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Omicron alert? Tiger shrimp younglings, E-motorbike taxis for test run || December 28
Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases
Belgian man in care after cutting own throat
Myanmar actor famous in Thailand jailed for 3 years
Runaway Israeli tourist returned to Bangkok
Indoor venues back to 11pm ‘last call’ for New Year’s Eve
TUI confirms still flying to Phuket
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Side effects cost government B1bn
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai health officials outline best/worst-case COVID scenarios, Turtle joy ride || December 27
Health officials outline likely scenarios as Omicron spreads

 

Phuket community
Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Since foreigners often pay many times what Thais do, Nat'l Parks entry fees for instance- pass ...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Boy... RTP officials really "made an example" out of this guy. 2,000 baht is a pretty goo...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

Trump did one thing usefully, and no doubt profited off it. However had he not ignored the dangers...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

B2,000 is a small fine ( same as for overdue 90 day report) , considering the costs for seaching hi...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Isn't it time fireworks went the way of asbestos and were banned? All those toxic fumes and pla...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Please donate to WFFT as the tigers are still languishing in their inadequate cages for years now. Y...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Only a fool would believe that cowards hide their insults behind made up names to protect from sca...(Read More)

Belgian man in care after cutting own throat

I cannot imagine the desperation it would take to inflict this sort of harm upon myself, I can only ...(Read More)

Runaway Israeli tourist returned to Bangkok

Lock the scum up and fine him the maximum possible for his selfish disgusting behaviour. Then kick h...(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

Just like their masters in China, Thailand only tells it's people what it thinks they need to kn...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand

 