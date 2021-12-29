Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

BANGKOK: The Bangkok South Municipal Court yesterday (Dec 28) fined an Israeli tourist B2,000 for fleeing his hotel before he could receive a positive test result for the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthcrimetourism

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 09:28AM

Ohad Baruch, 29, has been fined and will be deported. Photo: Bangkok Post

An arrest warrant was issued by Thong Lor police on Dec 21 against Ohad Baruch, 29, reports the Bangkok Post. It was reported that Baruch arrived in the country on Dec 17 on a Test & Go travel package and was quarantined overnight at a hotel in the Sukhumvit area, pending an RT-CPR test result. However, he left the same evening and visited Pattaya and then Koh Samui in the South. On Dec 22, Baruch surrendered to police at a restaurant at Bang Rak beach in tambon Bo Phut on Koh Samui. Pol Col Duangchote Suwancharas, superintendent of Thong Lor police, said the suspect pleaded guilty in court, so his punishment was reduced to a B2,000 fine. Immigration police have taken him into custody for deportation, Pol Col Duangchote said. Pol Col Duangchote said Baruch’s actions violated COVID-control measures issued under section 9 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations.