PRU and police partner to offer legal training to officers

PHUKET: Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) have teamed up with the Provincial Police 8 to launch a Bachelor of Law degree program for police officers with the ultimate goal of raising levels of legal education among its personnel.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 10:59AM

An official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday (Dec 28) between Assistant Professor Dr. Hiran Prasarnkan, the President of Phuket Rajabhat University, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Amphol Buarabphon, Chief of Provincial Police District 8.

The program, which will last two years and eight months, aims to provide international standard educational support to police personnel and is open to both non-commissioned and commissioned police officers with bachelor’s degrees in diverse professions who work in the Police Region 8.

The additional educational aspects of the course will provide opportunity for police officers to apply more coherent legal knowledge to help develop their skillset and provide justice for the people. The course is particularly relevant for non-commissioned police officer students who graduated with bachelor’s degrees in various fields but not in the area of law.

It is believed that over 400 officers have already expressed an interest in taking up the course.

“This is a great opportunity for police officers who do not have a degree in law to access the PRU Bachelor of Laws Program,” commented Pol. Lt. Gen. Amphol.

“It will help develop officers and their performance of duty with further accuracy and fairness,” he added.

PRU will develop an online teaching module in accordance with police operations to ensure that students can effectively work and study in tandem.

“Moving forward, we envisage further cooperation outside of this collaboration with Phuket Rajabhat University,” said Pol Lt. Gen. Amphol.

“In the future, there may be cooperation in research or innovative training in new forms of technology and how it can relate to on duty police officers,” he added.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Hiran Prasarnkan said that PRU is delighted to provide its expertise in academic, research, and innovation skills and to helping to develop the police.

“We are happy to work with all units in order to develop the social agency to make steady progress,” he commented.

The Provincial Police Region 8 covers seven provinces consisting of Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Chumphon, Ranong, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani, in addition to the Training Center.