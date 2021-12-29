BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Health Ministry advises work from home after New Year

Health Ministry advises work from home after New Year

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health has acknowledged that the number of Omicron COVID-19 cases is likely to increase and is proposing work from home measures after the holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 09:17AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha revealed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will meet with other ministers to discuss implementing preparations for the New Year holidays.

He urged the public to cooperate in maintaining prevention measures in order to keep the situation aligned with ministry projections. He also said minimizing infection and fatality rates will raise public morale, which will in turn increase confidence in the nation’s reopening and help revitalize the economy.

According to the deputy health minister, the ministry will assess and consider protocols after January 4, 2022. He added that the most effective solution may be for the public and private sectors to allow employees to work remotely at the start of the New Year. He said he believes it will take about two weeks to assess the situation and urged everyone to cooperate in helping to avoid the worst-case scenario.

Satit also expressed concern over a possible surge in infections among young children and instructed officials to coordinate with hospitals to ensure they receive treatment. He noted that the issue of offline learning would also be tabled for discussion.

