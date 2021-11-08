BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket looks towards for road safety, Beware of fake Thailand Pass websites |:| November 8

PHUKET XTRA - November 8 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Cops have road safety in their sights |:| Hospital director says live normally, but be careful |:| Field Hospital #2 closes |:| Beware of fake Thailand Pass websites Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 8 November 2021, 08:13PM

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Live your lives normally, but carefully, says Vachira director
‘Big Kong’ modernising the police force
Beware of fake ‘Thailand Pass’ websites, warn officials
Live concerts to highlight Phuket promotional events
PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, one new death
Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas
Thai Pass ‘bugs’ to be fixed
Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters
Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’
Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases
Russians return to Phuket
Vaccinated get 20% off long bus rides
Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass
PRU Field Hospital closed

 

Phuket community
PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

There's a massive difference between the main aim of the law and the way it is abused by some pe...(Read More)

PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

Yet, King Bhumbibol (Rama IX) wanted the Lese Majeste laws to be unenforced....(Read More)

Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters

The most famous royal family in the world (British) is constantly made fun of, harangued and outrigh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

JC sounded a bit racist with his last comment??!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

Is it any wonder that Thailand is the laughing stock of the travel industry when so many barriers ar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

The Digital Government Development Agency = incompetence. What digital agency - 1. Posts docu...(Read More)

Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters

Stop treating them like they are somebody special. They bleed red blood just like we do. To be respe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

What is wrong with this country is that can't ever admit when they are wrong or have messed up. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases

according to the above stats if infected its less than 1% death rate and most had multiple morbiditi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

You are not required to submit the RT-PCR lab result when applying for the Thailand Pass. That must...(Read More)

 

