Phuket prepares for more road accidents

PHUKET: With more tourists expected to arrive on the island following the reopening of the country to international tourists on Monday, Phuket disaster officials are now drawing up plans to hold a public-awareness campaign to help stem the expected rising number of road accidents.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 November 2021, 10:00AM

Mr Anuphap leads the Phuket Road Safety Committee meeting on Thursday (Nov 4). Photo: PR Phuket

Members of the Phuket Road Safety Committee meeting on Thursday (Nov 4). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket’s road accident toll for 2020 and 2021, according to Thai RSC. Image: Thai RSC

The campaign was decided on at a meeting of the Phuket Road Safety Committee at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center Region 18 headquarters in Phuket Town on Thursday (Nov 4).

Chairing the meeting was Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum, joined by DDPM Phuket Chief Udomphon Kan and other committee members.

Mr Anuphap explained that the aim of the meeting was to follow up on the work preventing and reducing road accidents in Phuket.

“Especially during long holidays,” he said.

“Due to the fact that Phuket Province is more relaxed in the requirements for entering the province, more people are travelling to Phuket. In addition, the government has announced the opening of the country on November 1,” Mr Anuphap said.

“This will cause the number of vehicles on the roads to increase, so there must be preparation in the matter of road safety,” he noted.

Of all the strategies to decide on, the committee resolved to have 17 vinyl banners printed up and distributed to the 17 local administrations and municipalities across the island to display in a prominent place in their area.

“The local authorities are to install these in an area where local people and car users can easily see from the road, and will publicize the message for people to exercise more caution [when driving],” Mr Anuphap said.

As for the “risk points”, better known as traffic accident “black spots” in each area across the island, “the relevant agencies have accelerated the solution to the problem”, he added.

Of note, just hours earlier that same day a driver fell asleep at the wheel and slammed his car into a street lamp pole at theTha Reua U-turn. The accident occurred at the same location where on Monday a couple from Pa Khlok were injured when the driver of their pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into a power pole.

According to the Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC), Phuket so far this year ‒ even with relatively very few tourists ‒ has recorded 62 deaths and 10,652 people injured in 10,715 accidents across the island.

Last year, Phuket recorded 106 deaths and 16,859 people injured in 16,965 accidents on the island’s roads.

Nationwide, 11,131 people have died and a further 722,882 people have been injured in road accidents so far this year.

CaptainJack69 | 06 November 2021 - 12:08:31 

Blah, blah, blah. We've heard it all before. Printing up some cheap signs is not going to solve the endemic selfishness and lack of personal responsibility.  Prosecute moving violations. When they fall asleep at the wheel you go to their hospital beds and arrest them. They could have killed someone. That's what happens in developed countries. That's how you reduce negligent driving beh...

Kurt | 06 November 2021 - 11:29:45 

Was laughing, reading the word 'preparing'. There is nothing to prepare. In that respect the meeting was useless. One only can be warned what will happen again the old normal way on the Phuket roads.

JohnC | 06 November 2021 - 10:19:21 

Here's an idea. Stop ALL locals from driving anything for a month and watch the accident and death rates drop dramatically. It still amazes me how/why locals seem to have so much trouble being able to control anything with an engine in it. It's not rocket science!

 

Phuket community
