BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PRU Field Hospital closed

PRU Field Hospital closed

PHUKET: Authorities officially declared Field Hospital No.2 at Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) closed yesterday (Nov 5) as the remaining two patients treated for COVID-19 infection were sent home.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 November 2021, 03:04PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The Field Hospital at PRU opened on Aug 5 and accommodated 300 beds. It was the second Field Hospital to open after Prince of Songkla University (PSU) and was tasked with treating green-to-yellow patients (patients classified as red were sent to Vachira Hospital or other hospitals).

As PRU closed, officials including Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, three Deputy Governors and Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) thanked the doctors, nurses, related staff and volunteers that had worked at the site and for their invaluable role in helping to manage the pandemic.

PSU will remain open for the time being to treat infected cases. According to today’s daily report, there are still 396 active cases at PSU.

The news of PRU’s closure comes as the numbers around new daily infections and patients under care continue to fall, something that is providing cause for optimism following last Monday’s (Nov 1) official reopening to fully vaccinated tourists.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vaccinated get 20% off long bus rides
Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass
Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues
Phuket crime blitz nets 11 guns, 147 drug arrests
Phuket prepares for more road accidents
China pours cash into river studies
Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases
Man arrested over B184mn glove export scam
Darasamut Underpass to close for light maintenance
Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch
Four extra holidays confirmed for next year
CO2 rebound as climate summit sees emissions pledges
Police urge caution as car slams into street lamp
More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass
Phuket records first ‘Test & Go’ tourist testing positive for COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Phuket prepares for more road accidents

Vinyl banners- yup, that will fix it . Lets distract already distracted drivers with more distractio...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for more road accidents

Blah, blah, blah. We've heard it all before. Printing up some cheap signs is not going to solve ...(Read More)

More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass

How to address MFA's website? Why no information about that address? Is there now really nothing...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for more road accidents

Was laughing, reading the word 'preparing'. There is nothing to prepare. In that respect the...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

@mr Volkert Laan. The very best and most what you can do is visiting the Thai Embassy in The Hague a...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

Like PJ I've also enjoyed a "quiet" Phuket - but watching Thai friends lose businesses...(Read More)

More than 65,000 sign up for Thailand Pass

It sounds like the dreaded magic pen has been back to it's old tricks of fudging numbers to make...(Read More)

Phuket prepares for more road accidents

Here's an idea. Stop ALL locals from driving anything for a month and watch the accident and dea...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

Got to agree with PJ. Last year and this one have been the best years in Phuket for a long time. Tha...(Read More)

Nightmare scenarios continue in wake of Thailand Pass launch

@Fascinated. I wish you hadn't said that. I have no desire to have an image of ms sweet in a bat...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Thanyapura

 