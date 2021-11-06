PRU Field Hospital closed

PHUKET: Authorities officially declared Field Hospital No.2 at Phuket Rajabhat University (PRU) closed yesterday (Nov 5) as the remaining two patients treated for COVID-19 infection were sent home.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 November 2021, 03:04PM

The Field Hospital at PRU opened on Aug 5 and accommodated 300 beds. It was the second Field Hospital to open after Prince of Songkla University (PSU) and was tasked with treating green-to-yellow patients (patients classified as red were sent to Vachira Hospital or other hospitals).

As PRU closed, officials including Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, three Deputy Governors and Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) thanked the doctors, nurses, related staff and volunteers that had worked at the site and for their invaluable role in helping to manage the pandemic.

PSU will remain open for the time being to treat infected cases. According to today’s daily report, there are still 396 active cases at PSU.

The news of PRU’s closure comes as the numbers around new daily infections and patients under care continue to fall, something that is providing cause for optimism following last Monday’s (Nov 1) official reopening to fully vaccinated tourists.