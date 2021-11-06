BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 62 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 62 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Nov 5) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 15,542.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 November 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online in the new format at 12:59am today.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among ‘Test & Go’ tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 123. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials marked 44 deaths in total for the month of October.

Meanwhile, the 62 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 397, as follows:

  • Oct 30 - 59 new cases
  • Oct 31 - 62 new cases
  • Nov 1 - 53 new cases
  • Nov 2 - 57 new cases
  • Nov 3 - 50 new cases
  • Nov 4 - 54 new cases
  • Nov 5 - 62 new cases

The current total of 15,542 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 35 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 212 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1, or the three Test & Go tourists who have tested positive after the entry scheme began on Monday (Nov 1).

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 651 people were under medical care or supervision, 51 fewer than the 702 reported the day before.

PKF Thailand

The report also marked 15,151 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 116 more than the 15,035 reported yesterday.

The report recorded four people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), and the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 34, from 189 to 155.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The new format report still includes the recently added “hospital bed report”, which marked how many patients were designated ‘Red’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Green’. Unlike the report for Nov 4, the report for Nov 5 was posted at a resolution allowing those numbers to be read.

According to the report for Nov 5, there were 19 ‘Red’ patients, 137 ‘Yellow’ patients and 396 ‘Green’ patients.

A further 1,587 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’, and 2,807 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation”, which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report posted last night marked that of 5,388 hospital beds in total available, 562 were occupied (-44 from yesterday).

