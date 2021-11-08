BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Live your lives normally, but carefully, says Vachira director

Live your lives normally, but carefully, says Vachira director

PHUKET: The Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham has come forward to urge people to go ahead and live their normal lives, but remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 November 2021, 03:52PM

The Lard Yai Sunday Walking Street Market in Phuket Town is back in full swing. Photo: PR Phuket

The Lard Yai Sunday Walking Street Market in Phuket Town is back in full swing. Photo: PR Phuket

Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: PR Phuket

Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

“Don’t be careless. Don’t panic. Live with COVID-19,” Dr Weerasak said in a video posted over the weekend.

“Safely expect the COVID-19 situation to last another year,” he said plainly.

However, Dr Weerasak added that under the current progress made by the mass vaccination campaign in Phuket “about 80-90% of people in the province are immune to the coronavirus”.

He also noted that more than 15,000 people have been infected in Phuket and recovered, wheil the number of new cases each day had fallen below 100.

“People have been coming to Phuket for weeks, so let’s be ready and think that the infection is everywhere in Phuket and take precautions, both at work and with the family. We are asking everyone to remind themselves about preventing the spread of COVID-19, but we do not want people to panic about the current rate of infections,” he said.

Dr Weerasak asked people to be ready for any outbreaks that may occur, and specifically asked parents to have a plan ready in case their child contracts COVID-19 from school, especially since in-person classes resumed at most schools on Nov 1.

He also asked island residents not to be frightened of infections being brought in by international arrivals.

“Tourism resuming in Phuket was inevitable. The arrivals coming from abroad, both Thais and foreigners, have had vaccinations and swab tests before entering. The infection rate among international arrivals is only 0.3%, much less than the 5% infection rate in Phuket,” he said.

People who test positive via home tests with ATKs (antigen test kits) are urged to contact the Aunjai Clinic, Dr Weerasak said.

“Take medicine to take care of yourself and get back to normal life, life must go on,” he said.

“We do not have to let our guard down to safely live with COVID, with awareness but not panic,” Dr Weerasak concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket looks towards for road safety, Beware of fake Thailand Pass websites |:| November 8
‘Big Kong’ modernising the police force
Beware of fake ‘Thailand Pass’ websites, warn officials
Live concerts to highlight Phuket promotional events
PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, one new death
Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas
Thai Pass ‘bugs’ to be fixed
Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters
Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’
Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases
Russians return to Phuket
Vaccinated get 20% off long bus rides
Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass
PRU Field Hospital closed

 

Phuket community
PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

There's a massive difference between the main aim of the law and the way it is abused by some pe...(Read More)

PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

Yet, King Bhumbibol (Rama IX) wanted the Lese Majeste laws to be unenforced....(Read More)

Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters

The most famous royal family in the world (British) is constantly made fun of, harangued and outrigh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

JC sounded a bit racist with his last comment??!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

Is it any wonder that Thailand is the laughing stock of the travel industry when so many barriers ar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

The Digital Government Development Agency = incompetence. What digital agency - 1. Posts docu...(Read More)

Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters

Stop treating them like they are somebody special. They bleed red blood just like we do. To be respe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

What is wrong with this country is that can't ever admit when they are wrong or have messed up. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases

according to the above stats if infected its less than 1% death rate and most had multiple morbiditi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

You are not required to submit the RT-PCR lab result when applying for the Thailand Pass. That must...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 