PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket least corrupt province in Thailand? Elephant stomps mahout to death, Bike stabs man || December 10

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket least corrupt province in Thailand? Elephant stomps mahout to death, Bike stabs man || December 10

PHUKET XTRA - December 10 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Elephant kills its mahout |:| NACC rejects ethics probe on convicted MP |:| Phuket named least corrupt province in Thailand |:| Economic recovery in early 2023? |:| Thailand COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 10 December 2021, 07:15PM

Be the first to comment.

 

Phuket community
Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Not only incapable of civil discourse but resorts to BS stats. China creates the vast amount of mi...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Corruption is a way of life here. They must be getting better at not being caught....(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

I just checked the date to make sure it wasn't 1 April. If Phuket is the least corrupt I feel sa...(Read More)

Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

Like most motor sports, I find the attraction is crashes, and frankly, I'd love to see some jet-...(Read More)

NACC rejects petition for ethics probe of Thamanat

Funny this should come out the day after Int'l Anti-Corruption Day. Kind of confirms what a pile...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Just commemorating a scale of Thai corruption is saying it all. Full steam ahead again, Phuket, whe...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Getting a plaque, award, for least corrupted province, just because the whole Phuket corrupt, scammi...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

If that's true I can't even begin to imagine the scale of corruption on other provinces!...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

@Christysweet, just ignore CheeseHead. It is well known that international environment organisations...(Read More)

Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

Tell that to the '"old hands" living on Phuket.......(Read More)

 

