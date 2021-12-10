BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
First time on auto motorbike, man slams into wall, has arm impaled by brake handle

PHUKET: A Thai man in his 60s who had never driven an automatic transmission motorbike before slammed into a wall just metres in front of his house early this morning (Dec 10), leaving his left arm impaled by the brake handle.

transportSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 10 December 2021, 03:25PM

An ambulance from Vachira Phuket Hospital was called to the house, in the Phuket Villa California housing estate in Wichit, at 8:50am.

The medical team found the man, Dam Namput, “about 65 years old”, still sitting on the Honda Click motorbike up against the wall in front of his house.

Mr Dam was unable to move as the steel brake handle was still sticking all the way through his left upper arm. A neighbour was covering his eyes so he could not look at it. Other people at the scene were also unable to look at the injury.

Unable to separate Mr Dam’s arm from the handle, Kusoldharm rescue workers who had arrived used bolt cutters to cut the brake handle from the motorbike.

Mr Dam was administered first aid at the scene then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to have the brake handle surgically removed.

Before being dispatched for medical treatment, Mr Dam explained that he had never driven a motorbike with automatic transmission before.

“This was my first time driving a motorbike like this. I twisted the accelerator to make the motorcycle go and I crashed into the wall in front of the house,” he said.

Mr Dam had nothing more to explain.

