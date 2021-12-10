BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 68 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 9) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,519.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 10 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:10pm; the earliest the report has ever been posted, on the eve of a three-day long weekend.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 139.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have so far marked just two COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 68 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 448, as follows:

  • Dec 3 - 78 new cases
  • Dec 4 - 70 new cases
  • Dec 5 - 86 new cases
  • Dec 6 - 66 new cases
  • Dec 7 - 76 new cases
  • Dec 8 - 64 new cases
  • Dec 9 - 68 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 270 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 35 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

AXA Insurance PCL

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 9, 832 people were under medical care or supervision, 39 fewer than the 871 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,687 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 111 more than the 17,576 reported yesterday.

The report recorded six people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), leaving the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by one, from 108 to 109.

According to the report for Dec 9, there was just one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 87 ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 109 ‘Green’ patients (-6).

A further 255 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-31), and 107 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 9 also marked that of 2,633 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 599 were occupied (zero change).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Long weekend hoped to generate in B5.72bn in domestic tourism
Tests confirm three national Omicron cases
NACC rejects petition for ethics probe of Thamanat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket marks 70 total Covid cases, 3 total Omicron cases in Thailand || December 9
General election could be held as early as mid-2022: Opposition
Patong Hospital offering free walk-in Moderna booster jabs
Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races
No Omicron in Phuket, assure officials
Phuket gets new state drug rehab
More incentives for foreign film shoots
Constitution Day public holiday brings another long weekend
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, one new death
UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Black panther soup & illegal hunting gets construction tycoon 3 years in prison || December 8
India’s GoAir joins airlines relaunching direct Phuket flights

 

Phuket community
Patong Hospital offering free walk-in Moderna booster jabs

So there are 3 Mondays left until.end of December! That's 300 people! 'Wahoo Way to go phuk...(Read More)

NACC rejects petition for ethics probe of Thamanat

Of course they did- he didn't get so far so fast without a lot of skeletons in the closet they w...(Read More)

India’s GoAir joins airlines relaunching direct Phuket flights

Apriath, I agree first impressions do count. If you look at the parking area, there is no landscapin...(Read More)

Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

I don't think this is much of an idea, more likely to turn people away from the noise rather tha...(Read More)

Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

Like there aren't enough stupid jet ski here already. How about peace and quiet when relaxing on...(Read More)

Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

Instead of degradation upon the planet, why not advertise the real attraction-young, attractive and ...(Read More)

Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

The tropical evolved brain never developed a function for future planning. With food abundant year ...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

I make my strongly worded opinions resonate without need for insults or diminishing others. Try it....(Read More)

General election could be held as early as mid-2022: Opposition

Is that General election or Generals elected, 555? There will only be one horse in the race....(Read More)

Phuket to host powerboat, real jet-ski races

V/G Pichet seem not to understand that foreign tourists are much aware of environment ( emissions) a...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 