Phuket marks 68 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 68 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 9) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,519.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 9, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 8:10pm; the earliest the report has ever been posted, on the eve of a three-day long weekend.

The report marked two new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 139.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials have so far marked just two COVID deaths in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 68 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 448, as follows:

Dec 3 - 78 new cases

Dec 4 - 70 new cases

Dec 5 - 86 new cases

Dec 6 - 66 new cases

Dec 7 - 76 new cases

Dec 8 - 64 new cases

Dec 9 - 68 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 270 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 35 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 9, 832 people were under medical care or supervision, 39 fewer than the 871 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,687 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 111 more than the 17,576 reported yesterday.

The report recorded six people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), leaving the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by one, from 108 to 109.

According to the report for Dec 9, there was just one ‘Red’ patient (zero change from yesterday), 87 ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 109 ‘Green’ patients (-6).

A further 255 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-31), and 107 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (zero change), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 9 also marked that of 2,633 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 599 were occupied (zero change).