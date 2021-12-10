Phuket named least corrupt province in the country

PHUKET: Phuket has been named the least corrupt province in the country in a national annual assessment of government agencies by the National anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 December 2021, 01:37PM

Suksan Prasara-ae, Director of the NACC office in Phuket, presented a plaque commemorating the accolade to Phuket Vice Governor Piyawong Choowong at a meeting held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 9), marking International Anti-Corruption Day.

In total, Phuket’s provincial assessment score was 94.06 points. “Which is the highest average score in the country,” Mr Suksan said yesterday.

In this year’s assessment, Phuket pipped Nakhon Sawan to the top spot. Lopburi ranked third. Phang Nga ranked ninth. Krabi did not make the top 15.

Last year, Phuket ranked 25th in the national assessment, Mr Suksan noted.

The achievement marked Phuket being awarded “AA” (“double A”) status under International Transparency Assessment (ITA) guidelines, after assessment of integrity and transparency in the operation of government agencies, Mr Suksan explained.

He highlighted seven local government bodies for their contribution to Phuket receiving the award: Phuket City Municipality, Cherng Talay Municipality, Koh Kaew Municipality, Wichit Municipality, Pa Khlok Municipality, Thepkrasattri Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBortor) and Patong Municipality.

After receiving the award on behalf of the province, Vice Governor Piyapong presided over a declaration of intent to combat corruption and announced a no-gift policy, or a gift for performing duties, and reminded the officials present of the policy for government officials in the Phuket area to act with integrity .

As part of the proceedings the officials present were shown a video of Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha making the same declaration of intent to mark

International Anti-Corruption Day, this year observed in Thailand under the theme, “Don’t do it, don’t tolerate it, don’t ignore it, join Thais against cheating.”

At the meeting yesterday Phuket was also announced as one of 11 provinces under a pilot project to encourage public participation in the fight against corruption.

Present to make the announcement were Pracha Terat, Chairperson of the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Subcommittee on Strengthening and Enhancing Civil Society Participation, and Tossaporn Ratanamasthip, of the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ National Defence Studies Institute.

The other provinces involved in the pilot project were Saraburi, Amnat Charoen, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Buriram, Nakhon Sawan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Trat, Mr Pracha explained.

The campaign is part of the national reform activities combined under the government’s “Big Rock” platform, Mr Pracha said.

The meeting was then called a “workshop” to support and drive public participation in anti-corruption through which the PACC is working together with the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand (ACT) and the Phuket Provincial Anti-Corruption Action Center, Mr ha added.

“This forum was organized to be a forum for exchanging information on the situation of Phuket in related matters, such as the results of the assessment of integrity and transparency in the operation of government agencies [the ITA Awards], and the implementation of related policies and measures on the prevention and suppression of corruption of government agencies,” he said.

“Public participation in surveillance and recommendations on the mission of government agencies according to the principles of good city management service helps network partners to promote good governance against corruption and support the work of the provincial community organizations,” Mr Pracha noted.

“It also showcases the origins and importance of Big Rock, promoting public participation in the fight against corruption under the revised national reform plan the prevention and suppression of corruption and misconduct,” he said.