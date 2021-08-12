The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hits Covid daily record, Confessed killer hits a new charge |:| August 12

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket hits Covid daily record, Confessed killer hits a new charge |:| August 12

PHUKET XTRA - August 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket marks 106 total Covid cases in one day |:| Confessed killer given 1 new charge |:| Man in Patong shot in leg, head beaten with baseball bat |:| Hospitalised teen protester has Covid Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 12 August 2021, 06:12PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Protester who blew his hand off with firework has COVID
Man in Patong shot in leg, head beaten with baseball bat
Outbreak greatest threat to Sandbox, says TAT Phuket chief
Phuket marks 104 new COVID cases
COVID nasal spray vaccine trials to begin
Army ‘on call’ to back police
Government offices closed for Mother’s Day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Old Phuket Prison now a ’Covid Care Centre’, Slice of Phuket Town under lockdown |:| August 11
Over 8,000 people charged with krathom offences will be cleared
Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying
‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions
Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’
CAAT allows special Sandbox charter flights to Bangkok
Phuket Town fresh market area under lockdown
PM revokes order to gag free speech

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 104 new COVID cases

We would appreciate it if you would resume listing totals by district/villages. Thank you in advance...(Read More)

Phuket marks 104 new COVID cases

Remember last April? Remember how we were locked in our homes with road blocks every few miles? Reme...(Read More)

Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying

what is stunning is that there are no posts here, from Canadian expats, showing moral support for th...(Read More)

Swiss tourist killer moved to Phuket Prison

Will we know the CoD of Nicole? Drowning perhaps? I cannot imagine a suspect's partner being ab...(Read More)

‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions

We are fully vaccinated businessmen who took advantage of the Sandbox to get access to our meetings ...(Read More)

COVID nasal spray vaccine trials to begin

I belive the problems with other pharma companies trialing this last year are struggling with, it is...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

See the rusty bars the Governor pose with? See the still present razor wire near ceiling on 1 photo?...(Read More)

Phuket second COVID vaccination injections moved forward

What about the people waiting for the First?...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

There are just a few words for this Governor and Dr Kusak handling of this: Unbelievable, shameful,...(Read More)

Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

There should be more openness of the extreme wealth of Thai Ministers, army and police generals, an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Phuket

 