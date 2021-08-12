Man in Patong shot in leg, head beaten with baseball bat

PHUKET: Police are investigating an attack in Patong that saw a 23-year-old man being shot in the leg and hit on the head with a baseball bat.

patongviolencecrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 August 2021, 02:25PM

Officers returned to inspect the scene of the attack this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Teepakorn Klaewban, 23, had been shot in the right thigh and had suffered an impact injury to the head. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police were first alerted to the attack by the 191 national police hotline at 5:45pm yesterday (Aug 11), after rescue workers from Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) reported taking a wounded man to Patong Hospital.

The man, identified as Teepakorn Klaewban, 23, had been shot in the right thigh and had suffered an impact injury to the head. Teepakorn was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town.

Officers this morning (Aug 12) returned to inspect the scene of the attack, on Soi Phra Baramee 9, where they recovered a plastic handgun modified to fire one round at a time and the baseball bat used in the attack after the items were reported found by a “good citizen” in the area.

At the scene was the Honda PCX motorbike that Teepakorn was riding when he was attacked.

Officers noted what appeared to be a bullet hole in the licence plate.

Patong Police reported that they have yet to question Teepakorn, noting that they hope to learn the motive for the attack. They hope to question Teepakorn later today.

The weapons found will be checked for fingerprints as part of their investigation, police reported.