Phuket marks 104 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked a record 104 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 11), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,713.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 August 2021, 09:00AM

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 11) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 10). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8:20pm last night, also marked one more Phuket Sandbox arrival confirmed as infected, and one more one new infection confirmed under the subcategory “New cases from foreign countries”.

The 104 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 396, as follows:

Aug 5 - 33 new cases

Aug 6 - 40 new cases

Aug 7 - 40 new cases

Aug 8 - 81 new cases

Aug 9 - 61 new cases

Aug 10 - 37 new cases

Aug 11 - 104 new cases

The current total of 1,713 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 21 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 35 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 53 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 697 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 1,077 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 797 beds available for COVID patients, with 570 of the beds occupied, and the remaining 227 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 20 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday); 199 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+18) and the remaining 351 were ‘Green’ patients (+10).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.