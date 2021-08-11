The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 104 new COVID cases

Phuket marks 104 new COVID cases

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked a record 104 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 11), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,713.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 11) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 10). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 11) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 10). Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8:20pm last night, also marked one more Phuket Sandbox arrival confirmed as infected, and one more one new infection confirmed under the subcategory “New cases from foreign countries”.

The 104 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 396, as follows:

  • Aug 5 - 33 new cases
  • Aug 6 - 40 new cases
  • Aug 7 - 40 new cases
  • Aug 8 - 81 new cases
  • Aug 9 - 61 new cases
  • Aug 10 - 37 new cases
  • Aug 11 - 104 new cases

The current total of 1,713 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 21 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 35 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 53 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 697 people were now under medical care or supervision, with a total of 1,077 people discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3.

UWC Thailand

The PPHO daily COVID situation report is now presented in a format reporting the number of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The report yesterday marked that Phuket currently has in total 797 beds available for COVID patients, with 570 of the beds occupied, and the remaining 227 beds still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 20 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change from yesterday); 199 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+18) and the remaining 351 were ‘Green’ patients (+10).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Outbreak greatest threat to Sandbox, says TAT Phuket chief
COVID nasal spray vaccine trials to begin
Army ‘on call’ to back police
Government offices closed for Mother’s Day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Old Phuket Prison now a ’Covid Care Centre’, Slice of Phuket Town under lockdown |:| August 11
Over 8,000 people charged with krathom offences will be cleared
Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying
‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions
Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’
CAAT allows special Sandbox charter flights to Bangkok
Phuket Town fresh market area under lockdown
PM revokes order to gag free speech
CDC scuppers Q3 tourism hopes
Civil Court throws out petition against rubber bullets
Phuket marks 37 new COVID cases

 

Phuket community
Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying

what is stunning is that there are no posts here, from Canadian expats, showing moral support for th...(Read More)

Swiss tourist killer moved to Phuket Prison

Will we know the CoD of Nicole? Drowning perhaps? I cannot imagine a suspect's partner being ab...(Read More)

‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions

We are fully vaccinated businessmen who took advantage of the Sandbox to get access to our meetings ...(Read More)

COVID nasal spray vaccine trials to begin

I belive the problems with other pharma companies trialing this last year are struggling with, it is...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

See the rusty bars the Governor pose with? See the still present razor wire near ceiling on 1 photo?...(Read More)

Phuket second COVID vaccination injections moved forward

What about the people waiting for the First?...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

There are just a few words for this Governor and Dr Kusak handling of this: Unbelievable, shameful,...(Read More)

Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

There should be more openness of the extreme wealth of Thai Ministers, army and police generals, an...(Read More)

PM revokes order to gag free speech

The media should do a total black-out of his speeches. Gagging him would go along way to stopping th...(Read More)

Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

Would be interesting to learn about the financial status of Anutin family and their giant Sino-Thai ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
Amazing Thailand Expat Golf event - Aug 2021
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 