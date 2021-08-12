The Phuket News
Protester who blew his hand off with firework has COVID

BANGKOK: The young anti-government protester who blew his own hand off while preparing to throw a firework has COVID-19, according to police.

politicsviolenceCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 12 August 2021, 04:20PM

A 14-year-old anti-government protester, who blew his own hand off while preparing to throw a firework at a demonstration in Din Daeng district on Wednesday, rests in an intensive care unit at Ramathibodi Hospital on Thursday. Photo: Supplied

Pol Col Kissana Phatthanacharoen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Office, said late Wednesday night (Aug 11) that the 14-year-old protester tested positive for the virus while receiving treatment for his severely injured hand in an intensive care unit at Ramathibodi Hospital, reports the Bangkok Post.

The deputy spokesman said that the teenager lit the large firework near Din Daeng intersection on Wednesday. It exploded before he could throw it, and the impact blew away part of his left hand.

A police source said the teenager, who was wearing a vocational student’s workshop shirt, was a student in a non-formal education system.

Col Kissana dismissed as fake news a report that police forced the teenager to hold the lit firework until it exploded.

Anti-government protesters clashed with riot police at Din Daeng intersection and its vicinity on Wednesday evening.

Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Thursday (Aug 12) that 11 riot policemen were injured with fireworks, ping pong bombs, glass marbles and stones. Besides, eight government vehicles and 12 traffic light kiosks were torched on Wednesday.

The damage to government property will cause unnecessary waste of the government budget, he said.

According to the Bangkok police chief, police arrested 17 demonstrators at Victory Monument on Wednesday ‒ 15 men and two women. All were charged with illegal assembly causing unrest and resistance to a police order to end their rally.

Pol Maj Yingyot Thepchamnong, spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Office, said several of the arrested protesters also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, police arrested Arthit Sakolwaree, 20, at a dormitory in Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan, and Namchiaw Neamchan, also 20, at an apartment in Chom Thong district, Bangkok, on suspicion of illegal assembly risking disease transmission and setting ablaze a police prisoner transport truck at the Victory Monument last Saturday.

Lt Gen Pakapong quoted Mr Arthit as saying that he only threw a ping pong bomb at the police truck and the explosion did not set it alight. Meanwhile, Mr Namchiaw confessed to setting fire to the truck.

Mr Namchiaw had earlier been prosecuted for physical assault, the Bangkok police chief said.

Both suspects were charged with arson, illegal assembly causing unrest and violation of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations and the Communicable Diseases Act.

In the suspect’s rooms, police found improvised explosive devices, flares and the clothes they used last Saturday, Lt Gen Pakapong said.

Phuket community
Phuket marks 104 new COVID cases

We would appreciate it if you would resume listing totals by district/villages. Thank you in advance...(Read More)

Phuket marks 104 new COVID cases

Remember last April? Remember how we were locked in our homes with road blocks every few miles? Reme...(Read More)

Canadian jailed for 11 years in China for spying

what is stunning is that there are no posts here, from Canadian expats, showing moral support for th...(Read More)

Swiss tourist killer moved to Phuket Prison

Will we know the CoD of Nicole? Drowning perhaps? I cannot imagine a suspect's partner being ab...(Read More)

‘Too early to tell’: Phuket Governor makes no promises on easing COVID restrictions

We are fully vaccinated businessmen who took advantage of the Sandbox to get access to our meetings ...(Read More)

COVID nasal spray vaccine trials to begin

I belive the problems with other pharma companies trialing this last year are struggling with, it is...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

See the rusty bars the Governor pose with? See the still present razor wire near ceiling on 1 photo?...(Read More)

Phuket second COVID vaccination injections moved forward

What about the people waiting for the First?...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison opens as ‘Covid Care Center’

There are just a few words for this Governor and Dr Kusak handling of this: Unbelievable, shameful,...(Read More)

Anti-government protests hit Bangkok streets

There should be more openness of the extreme wealth of Thai Ministers, army and police generals, an...(Read More)

 

