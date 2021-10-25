|
PHUKET XTRA - October 25 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thailand Pass starts Nov. 1, refunds for CoE bookings |:| Hunt for gold shop robber |:| Lisa Blackpink, Andrea Bocelli confirmed for Phuket Countdown |:| Moderna vaccine to arrive in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 25 October 2021, 07:19PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
How many of the 'tourists' were those who long term stay most winters- flawed figures as usu...(Read More)
Especially if one only reads the headline excerpt in a news feed - of which the above is a prime ex...(Read More)
Bunch of liars with that 'no more quarantine'. 2D/1N obliged in a SHA hotel is quarantine t...(Read More)
A lot non to the point information for us who need to get that "Thailand Pass", what is ju...(Read More)
What is 'half-African'? No such country. [South African. Thank you, corrected -- Ed. FYI ...(Read More)
I hope that in this way the entry is, after almost two years, easier....(Read More)
What an obscene waste of money- if they had any conscience they would donate the money to charity. ...(Read More)
@Maverick, About some official document you must have per 01 Nov., one should not get the full clear...(Read More)
What would really help is motorcycle hire shops not renting to tourists without a license- especiall...(Read More)
And why do they keep saying No quarantine”? It is a one day quarantine. Very deceptive wording. ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.