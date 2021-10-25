Lisa ‘Blackpink’, Andrea Bocelli to star at Phuket NYE

BANGKOK: K-pop sensation ‘Lisa’’ Manobal of Blackpink and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli are to receive B100 million to perform at the New Year countdown in Phuket, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

tourism

By Bangkok Post

Monday 25 October 2021, 10:15AM

Photo: via Bangkok Post

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the two stars have confirmed their bookings for which the ministry has set a budget of US$3 million (about B100mn) to hire them, reports the Bangkok Post.

Lisa was originally set to perform in Phuket and Andrea in Bangkok. However, they both will now perform in Phuket, concluded the report.

In announcing that the Thai government was in talks with the stars, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasron pointed out that an appearance by world-renowned artists could draw tourists from around the world to Phuket.

Mr Yuthasak said Phuket might be the destination for the countdown event as the government has already created a plan to establish the Andaman island as a “World Class Destination”, which was approved by the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) earlier this month.











