TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to invite world-renowned artists such as Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban of Blackpink fame and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli to perform at Phuket’s New Year countdown celebration event this year.

tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 13 October 2021, 05:28PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

To mark the country’s grand reopening, TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said this plan is still pending and requires further consideration as the project needs additional budget approval from the government and partial support from the private sector.

He said the move is hoped to promote the province as a world-class destination, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Yuthasak pointed out that an appearance by world-renowned artists could draw tourists from around the world to Phuket, especially Blackpink fans and admirers, so-called ‘Blinks’.

Mr Yuthasak said Phuket might be the destination for the countdown event as the government has already created a plan to establish the Andaman island as a “World Class Destination”, which was approved by the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) earlier this month, said the report.

