Hunt continues for gold shop robber, stolen items valued at B8mn

PHUKET: Police are continuing their hunt for the robber who beat a 71-year-old gold shop owner in Phuket Town with a piece of wood late Saturday night. Police have now confirmed that the gold stolen in the robbery was valued at about B8 million.

crimeviolencepoliceMyanmar

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 October 2021, 09:23AM

Investigators arrived at the scene yesterday afternoon (Oct 24) to inspect the area, behind the Thong Thaweechai gold shop on Ranong Rd.

The robber fled the gold shop through a side door and is believed to have escaped past an abandoned building with overgrown vegetation behind the gold shop, where owners Wangdee Inthawong, 71, and Puangpen Sakkasemkrit, 65, lived upstairs.

Officers found a red mask in the long grass, which they have taken for further investigation.

Officers are also checking CCTV in the area.

From CCTV footage inside the gold shop, officers noted that the robber was wearing black Aerosoft branded shoes, costing about B300.

The robber is also seen carrying the piece of wood and brandishing a large knife.

Gold shop owner Mr Wangdee suffered head injuries in the attack. When police arrived at the scene late Saturday night, blood was smeared across the floor in the main room in the home, where Mr Wangee fought his attacker.

The robber, believed to be a Myanmar man due to his accent when speaking Thai, broke into the building through the ceiling.

He woke the elderly shop owners in their bedroom, and threatened Mr Wangdee to open the safe on the ground floor of the shop.

Mr Wangdee refused and a fight ensued, during which the robber repeatedly struck Mr Wangdee with a piece of wood.