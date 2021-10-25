BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Hunt continues for gold shop robber, stolen items valued at B8mn

Hunt continues for gold shop robber, stolen items valued at B8mn

PHUKET: Police are continuing their hunt for the robber who beat a 71-year-old gold shop owner in Phuket Town with a piece of wood late Saturday night. Police have now confirmed that the gold stolen in the robbery was valued at about B8 million.

crimeviolencepoliceMyanmar
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 25 October 2021, 09:23AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Image: via Phuket City Police

Image: via Phuket City Police

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Investigators arrived at the scene yesterday afternoon (Oct 24) to inspect the area, behind the Thong Thaweechai gold shop on Ranong Rd.

The robber fled the gold shop through a side door and is believed to have escaped past an abandoned building with overgrown vegetation behind the gold shop, where owners Wangdee Inthawong, 71, and Puangpen Sakkasemkrit, 65, lived upstairs.

Officers found a red mask in the long grass, which they have taken for further investigation.

Officers are also checking CCTV in the area.

From CCTV footage inside the gold shop, officers noted that the robber was wearing black Aerosoft branded shoes, costing about B300.

The robber is also seen carrying the piece of wood and brandishing a large knife.

QSI International School Phuket

Gold shop owner Mr Wangdee suffered head injuries in the attack. When police arrived at the scene late Saturday night, blood was smeared across the floor in the main room in the home, where Mr Wangee fought his attacker.

The robber, believed to be a Myanmar man due to his accent when speaking Thai, broke into the building through the ceiling.

He woke the elderly shop owners in their bedroom, and threatened Mr Wangdee to open the safe on the ground floor of the shop.

 

Mr Wangdee refused and a fight ensued, during which the robber repeatedly struck Mr Wangdee with a piece of wood.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lisa ‘Blackpink’, Andrea Bocelli to star at Phuket NYE
Incentive offered for foreign investment in property
Moderna jabs to arrive Nov 1
Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100
Man, 71, beaten heavily in gold shop robbery
Phuket marks Chulalongkorn Day
Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass
Push for Russia, India to be added to quarantine-free list
Phuket marks 124 new COVID cases, four more deaths
Silver linings tempered by cautious optimism
We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned
Govt ramps up reopening plan
Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths
Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Details of Thailand reopening revealed, BJJ World Record attempt in Phuket |:| October 22

 

Phuket community
Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

And why do they keep saying No quarantine”? It is a one day quarantine. Very deceptive wording. ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed

I got approved my coe in October 15 but I land in Phuket on November 7 so do I need to apply for Tha...(Read More)

When insurance skips a beat

I can agree riding a motorcycle is moderately safer here than elsewhere where drivers simply do not...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

I didn't move to a developing country to exploit people for sex nor do I visit bars of any ty...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

So which is it? Enbassies and consulates no longer issue the docs- or they still do but might stop, ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 118 new COVID cases, six more deaths

As Israel has discovered efficacy falls eventually - real life clinical trials under way due to urge...(Read More)

When insurance skips a beat

Mauritius has worse accident rate than Thailand - I lived in South Africa for 25 years would never r...(Read More)

When insurance skips a beat

Hospitals run for profit with zero oversight, insurance companies run for profit with zero oversight...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

For those that seem concerned about infected farangs infecting the island -despite being vaccinated ...(Read More)

We can’t go back to our old ways, Phuket marine industry cautioned

The greedy speed boat operators don't care about the environment, they only care about money. As...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 