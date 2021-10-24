Man, 71, beaten heavily in gold shop robbery

PHUKET: A 71-year-old gold shop owner suffered head injuries when he was beaten heavily on the head by a piece of wood brandished by a robber in his home in Phuket Town last night (Oct 23).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 October 2021, 12:35PM

Police were notified of the attack at about 11:30pm, said Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan.

The attack occurred at the Thong Thaweechai gold shop on Ranong Rd in Phuket Town, where husband-and-wife shop owners Wangdee Inthawong, 71, and Puangpen Sakkasemkrit, 65, lived upstairs, he said.

The couple were asleep in the bedroom on the second floor when they were woken by the robber, who threatened them and told the husband to open the safe on the ground floor.

Police believe the robber climbed onto the roof of the house and entered the home through the bathroom ceiling on the second floor, Col Teerawat said.

Mr Wangdee refused and a fight ensued, during which the robber beat Mr Wangdee repeatedly with a piece of wood.

Mr Wangdee suffered several head injuries in the attack, Col Teerawat confirmed.

The robber then went downstairs and stole several items of gold that were not in the safe, and fled through the second-floor side door of the shop, he added.

Mr Wangdee said that he believed the robber was a Myanmar man from listening to his accent when he spoke.

The amount and value of the gold stolen has yet to be confirmed, Col Teerawat said.

Police are continuing their investigation, including checking CCTV footage in the area, he added.