Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed

PHUKET: The ‘Thailand Pass’ system that will replace the Certificates of Entry (COE) required to enter Thailand will open for registration from Nov 1, the Ministry of Forteign Affairs has announced.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 October 2021, 08:30AM

The Thailand Pass website will launch on Nov 1. Screenshot: Thailand Pass / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“Those wishing to travel to Thailand who are scheduled to arrive in Thailand from 2 Nov 2021 onwards, can register in the Thailand Pass online system to travel to Thailand at https://tp.consular.go.th/ “, said an announcement posted last night on the “Phuket COVID-19 & Phuket Sandbox (Official Phuket information Center)” official Facebook page, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior.

“Those registered in the new system will receive a Thailand Pass QR Code to display to the airline and screening officers at the immigration checkpoint,” the announcement read.

“From November 1, 2021 onwards, the website https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/ will close all CoE applications,” the announcement confirmed.

“Those who have received a COE previously can use the COE that has already been received and request a refund directly from the traveler’s hotel,” the announcement also confirmed.

Children under 12 years of age who have not been vaccinated but traveling with parents who have been fully vaccinated according to the criteria are able to travel to Thailand from Nov 1 under the new conditions of no quarantine.

However, just as with adults, they will have to wait for the results of their COVID test on arrival at the hotel they have designated as staying at for at least one night, or if they are entering the country under the Sandbox scheme, they must stay at their designated hotel in the Sandbox area where they must remain for their first seven days, just as their parents they are traveling with must do.

The notice was marked as accurate as of yesterday (Oct 22).