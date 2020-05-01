PHUKET XTRA - May 1 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket lockdown lifted, exodus begins |:| 6 new cases in Thailand, Phuket no new cases |:| Three arrested in connection with Patong human-trafficking gang |:| Man stabs ex-wife to see son |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 1 May 2020, 07:09PM
