Three Cambodians arrested for Patong human-trafficking gang

PHUKET: Three Cambodians have been arrested for their involvement in a human-trafficking operation in Patong that saw children beaten with a coat hanger if they failed to make B3,000 a day selling garlands to tourists.

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 May 2020, 01:51PM

The arrests were announced at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced by Immigration Region 6 Deputy Chief Col Aroon Saengchan at a press conference attended by Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang in Bangkok on Wednesday (Apr 29)

Col Aroon explained that the arrests followed the raids in Patong on Feb 22 that saw 17 children rescued from the gang and placed under protective custody.

In those raids, foreign national Ngo Sun, 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national Suphattra Charoensuk, 22, originally from Koh Samui, were arrested for their involvement in the gang.

Not reported at the time, but reported in Bangkok on Wednesday was that in those raids officers also arrested five Cambodians, who Col Aroon named as Mr Petch, Ms Chantha, Mr Kaew, Ms Lia and Ms Khunthee at a house in Soi Phra Baramee 1 in Patong.

All five were charged with illegally staying in the Kingdom, Col Aroon said.

Officers also found a group of Cambodian children in the house and placed them under protective custody, Col Aroon added.

Further investigation had confirmed that Ms Chanta, 27, Mr Kaew, 32, and Ms Lia, 32, were involved in the human-trafficking operation, Col Aroon said.

Officers petitioned Phuket Provincial Court and were issued a warrant of arrest for the three Cambodians, he explained.

“Officers eventually arrested the three on Apr 20,” Col Aroon said.

Col Aroon did not give any further details of the arrests.