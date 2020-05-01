THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three Cambodians arrested for Patong human-trafficking gang

Three Cambodians arrested for Patong human-trafficking gang

PHUKET: Three Cambodians have been arrested for their involvement in a human-trafficking operation in Patong that saw children beaten with a coat hanger if they failed to make B3,000 a day selling garlands to tourists.

tourismcrimeimmigrationpolicepatong
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 May 2020, 01:51PM

The arrests were announced at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced by Immigration Region 6 Deputy Chief Col Aroon Saengchan at a press conference attended by Immigration Bureau chief Lt Gen Somphong Chingduang in Bangkok on Wednesday (Apr 29)

Col Aroon explained that the arrests followed the raids in Patong on Feb 22 that saw 17 children rescued from the gang and placed under protective custody.

In those raids, foreign national Ngo Sun, 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national Suphattra Charoensuk, 22, originally from Koh Samui, were arrested for their involvement in the gang.

Not reported at the time, but reported in Bangkok on Wednesday was that in those raids officers also arrested five Cambodians, who Col Aroon named as Mr Petch, Ms Chantha, Mr Kaew, Ms Lia and Ms Khunthee at a house in Soi Phra Baramee 1 in Patong.

All five were charged with illegally staying in the Kingdom, Col Aroon said.

Officers also found a group of Cambodian children in the house and placed them under protective custody, Col Aroon added.

Further investigation had confirmed that Ms Chanta, 27, Mr Kaew, 32, and Ms Lia, 32, were involved in the human-trafficking operation, Col Aroon said.

Officers petitioned Phuket Provincial Court and were issued a warrant of arrest for the three Cambodians, he explained.

“Officers eventually arrested the three on Apr 20,” Col Aroon said.

Col Aroon did not give any further details of the arrests.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket exodus begins! Human-trafficking arrests! Man stabs ex-wife? || May 1
Phuket exodus halted as officials overwhelmed, close bridge
Phuket officials report zero new confirmed COVID cases
Thailand confirms six new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Local administrations ordered to provide ‘milk aid’ to families with infants
Phuket marks Labour Day
Virus hammers plunging world economy but South Korea turns corner
Booze ban extended to May 31
State schools confirmed to open July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Some businesses to reopen Sunday! Last day of island lockdown! || April 30
Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow
Man stabs ex-wife in fight to see son
Phuket Law: Virtual meetings are now official
Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3
Hopes rise in virus battle as US scientists hail drug trial

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Some businesses to reopen Sunday! Last day of island lockdown! || April 30

markets can open, they are possible the worst places to open, no way for social distancing, you can ...(Read More)

Phuket marks Labour Day

it is possible to know only one logic issue to still keep the beaches closed...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Was on Tesco Lotus in chalong this morning bad conditions, illegal opening of second hand mobile sh...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Do they serve Beer/Wine in the restaurants ???...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Because @maverick some people are always negative,constantly criticise or have smarter ideas! No nam...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Clearly just another day in Paradise for Ms Sweet!...(Read More)

Restaurants and other businesses allowed to open from May 3

Beaches remain closed until further notice - perhaps they want infections to drop to zero :-) we can...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

Sensible step to prevent even greater levels of poverty on the Island - many of these people will be...(Read More)

Phuket exodus to begin tomorrow

So, who likes to go by minivan to Bangkok, has during the journey to change 2 times minivan. Every m...(Read More)

Phuket marks Labour Day

bet all the people with no jobs and no money are looking forward to having a holiday...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
Seara Sports
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 