Man stabs ex-wife in fight to see son

Man stabs ex-wife in fight to see son

PHUKET: A domestic dispute over a father wanting to see his son early this morning (Apr 30) ended with the child’s mother being stabbed in the chest and the mother’s father also suffering knife wounds.

violencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 30 April 2020, 05:50PM

A police officer holds up the scythe used in the fight early this morning (Apr 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A police officer holds up the scythe used in the fight early this morning (Apr 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene this morning (Apr 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene this morning (Apr 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A shirt with blood stains at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A shirt with blood stains at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene this morning (Apr 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene this morning (Apr 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both have been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of the Phuket City Police was informed of the incident at 8:50am by officers at the 191 police emergency call centre.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, a house in Soi Saphan Hin in Phuket Town, to find Ong-art Kongkaew, 40, outside the house bleeding with a cut to his left leg.

Inside the house were his ex-wife Suphaphon Buthong, 40, and Ms Suphaphon’s father, Suphap Bunthong, 67.

Both had multiple wounds inflicted by a knife, Lt Col Sakchai said.

Ms Suphaphon had been stabbed in the chest. She had suffered a punctured lung, he added.

Both Ms Suphaphon and her father were administered first aid at the scene before being taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Col Sakchai explained.

“Mr Ong-art said that Ms Suphaphon was his ex-wife. They had been together for 10 years and they had two children together, but they separated about a month ago,” Lt Col Sakchai said.

The two had an agreement by which the couple’s daughter, the older of the two children, lived with Mr Ong-art on Koh Siray while the son lived with Ms Suphaphon and her father, Mr Ong-art told police.

“Mr Ong-art said that previously they agreed that Mr Ong-art was able to come to see his son. This time he was refused at the door and told that if he didn’t leave the would call the police,” Lt Col Sakchai said.

Mr Ong-art picked up his son and started to carry him away, and a fight started, he added.

Mr Suphap pushed Mr Ong-ark and tried to punch him, Mr Ong-art told police.

Fighting ensued, but Mr Suphap ended up on the ground with Mr Ong-art straddled across him.

That was when Ms Suphaphon ran and brought her father a scythe, Mr Ong-art said.

Mr Ong-art got up, retreated and shouted to stop, but both Mr Suphap and Ms Suphaphon did not stop, Mr Ong-art told police.

But the fighting continued and Mr Ong-art pulled out a knife he was carrying and used it to protect himself, Mr Ong-art explained.

Lt Col Sakchai said his officers were still investigating the incident.

“Mr Ong-art taken to Phuket City Police Station for further questioning, and police will go visit Mr Suphap and Ms Suphaphon in hospital before deciding on any charges,” Lt Col Sakchai said.

