PHUKET XTRA - September 20 Phuket drug street |:| More light-rail details revealed |:| Canadian help at Aussie Con-Gen |:| Stealing from disabled? |:| Mai Khao beach ’not safe’? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 20 September 2018, 06:07PM
Wow...what a declaration for a beach holiday destination...that the beach is unsafe. That is why pe...(Read More)
Well, Phuket has it's yearly Vegetarian festival, with body punctures and all. Vegetarian food a...(Read More)
Are there any thai Phuket governor, vice-governor, or other government Officials daring to say that ...(Read More)
As long as the 36% not come all at the same time it should be no problem to cater for them....(Read More)
The article doesn't put Phuket in a row with Barcelona ,Brasilia etc.It's about "Unesco...(Read More)
Tourist safety starts with prevention, that 'safes' a lot of rescues. Good prevention befor...(Read More)
Thai have a low profile commission system, right? Actually to govern well, you do not do important t...(Read More)
Nothing wrong with the pipe lay out system. A new "mains "supply pipe will installed.Actua...(Read More)
The governor seems to be trying hard to ink a lot of big budget deals just before his leaving Phuket...(Read More)
Let's hope the Chalong Underpass is finished before light rail station construction there starts...(Read More)
