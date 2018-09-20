PHUKET: The Chief of the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Sarawut Srisakukam, has declared Mai Khao Beach not safe for swimming after a Chinese tourist was pulled form the water unconscious yesterday (Sept 19).

tourismmarineSafetyChineseweather

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 12:39PM

Rescue workers from Mai Khao OrBorTor attended the scene yesterday (Sept 19). Photo: Mai Khao OrBorTor rescue workers

Mr Sarawut told The Phuket News this morning, “I have not yet received any updates on the tourist’s condition. I am looking it that.”

The tourist, a young Chinese man, was pulled form the water just after midday yesterday (Sept 19).

“The tourist was swimming in front of a hotel about halfway along the beach, near the Pru Jampa Lake area,” Mr Sarawut explained, adding that the tourist entered the water where red ‘no swimming’ flags were posted.

Mai Khao OrBorTor rescue workers attended the scene. They administered CPR on the beach before rushing the man to Thalang Hospital, he added.

Mr Sarawut explained that there are only four lifeguards on Mai Khao Beach – Phuket’s longest beach at just over 10km long.

Mai Kho OrBorTor hired the lifeguards directly, after LP Laikhum discontinued providing lifeguards, he added.

In November last year, LP Laikhum Managing Director Dr Nutpol Sirisawang flamed the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) for not providing the equipment needed as per their agreement under the contract provided. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Mr Sarawut said that red flags have been posted along Mai Khao Beach today (Sept 20).

“Mai Khao Beach is not safe right now. The rip currents and the strong waves are too dangerous. We have posted red flags on the beach where we can,” he said.

“I have also asked hotels in the area to warn their own guests about the dangers of entering the water at this time,” he added.