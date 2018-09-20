THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue

PHUKET: The Chief of the Mai Khao Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Sarawut Srisakukam, has declared Mai Khao Beach not safe for swimming after a Chinese tourist was pulled form the water unconscious yesterday (Sept 19).

tourismmarineSafetyChineseweather
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 12:39PM

Rescue workers from Mai Khao OrBorTor attended the scene yesterday (Sept 19). Photo: Mai Khao OrBorTor rescue workers

Rescue workers from Mai Khao OrBorTor attended the scene yesterday (Sept 19). Photo: Mai Khao OrBorTor rescue workers

Mr Sarawut told The Phuket News this morning, “I have not yet received any updates on the tourist’s condition. I am looking it that.”

The tourist, a young Chinese man, was pulled form the water just after midday yesterday (Sept 19).

“The tourist was swimming in front of a hotel about halfway along the beach, near the Pru Jampa Lake area,” Mr Sarawut explained, adding that the tourist entered the water where red ‘no swimming’ flags were posted.

Mai Khao OrBorTor rescue workers attended the scene. They administered CPR on the beach before rushing the man to Thalang Hospital, he added.

Mr Sarawut explained that there are only four lifeguards on Mai Khao Beach – Phuket’s longest beach at just over 10km long.

Mai Kho OrBorTor hired the lifeguards directly, after LP Laikhum discontinued providing lifeguards, he added.

In November last year, LP Laikhum Managing Director Dr Nutpol Sirisawang flamed the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) for not providing the equipment needed as per their agreement under the contract provided. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Mr Sarawut said that red flags have been posted along Mai Khao Beach today (Sept 20).

“Mai Khao Beach is not safe right now. The rip currents and the strong waves are too dangerous. We have posted red flags on the beach where we can,” he said.

“I have also asked hotels in the area to warn their own guests about the dangers of entering the water at this time,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Chinese tourist drowns at Racha
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Phoenix tour boat salvage efforts move ahead slowly
Chinese tourist mother watches helplessly as daughter drowns on Phuket snorkelling tour
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety
Phoenix Rising: Wind and waves delay refloating sunken tour boat
Phoenix tour boat owner to fight charges, renounces confession
Chinese tourist drowns at Nai Harn
After Phuket boat disaster, Thailand sets up National Tourism Safety and Security Committee
Unsafe boats grounded in Phuket boat safety crackdown
Phuket boat disaster takes toll as Chinese tourist arrivals flatline
Phuket crocodile hunt continues as tourists ignore safety warnings

 

Phuket community
GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

As long as the 36% not come all at the same time it should be no problem to cater for them....(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

The article doesn't put Phuket in a row with Barcelona ,Brasilia etc.It's about "Unesco...(Read More)

Royal Thai Navy leads marine rescue exercise in Phuket

Tourist safety starts with prevention, that 'safes' a lot of rescues. Good prevention befor...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Thai have a low profile commission system, right? Actually to govern well, you do not do important t...(Read More)

Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai

Nothing wrong with the pipe lay out system. A new "mains "supply pipe will installed.Actua...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

The governor seems to be trying hard to ink a lot of big budget deals just before his leaving Phuket...(Read More)

Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans

Let's hope the Chalong Underpass is finished before light rail station construction there starts...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Planet Happiness Survey can skip Thai Phuket island, as Phuket suffers 'overtourism' and la...(Read More)

Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai

What is wrong with the water pipe lay out system on Phuket 4.0 ? Half Phuket island at once witho...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

About 36% of Indians are vegetarians. Are we prepared to cater to their diet while they’re staying...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Melbourne Cup 2018
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 